Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules and JB, Karen Pirie and Fake or Fortune?: TV highlights this week

Helen Skelton, who presents a new coastal adventures show with Jules Hudson and JB Gill. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, July 19, including Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules and JB, Karen Pirie and Fake or Fortune?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hit List (Saturday 19/07/25, BBC One, 5.45pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Almost since the dawn of TV in the UK, music quizzes have been popular. Face the Music proved to be a hit when it ran on BBC Two from 1966 to 1979, before moving to BBC One for a two-year stint from 1983. Name That Tune, which was based on a US format, has had a number of incarnations over here, beginning in 1956, with the likes of Pete Murray, Tom O’Connor and Jools Holland acting as host.

In the 1980s, Mike Reid fronted Pop Quiz, Channel 5 added karaoke to the mix with Night Fever and, more recently, we’ve enjoyed PopMaster and the long-running Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether The Hit List will be as well remembered as those remains to be seen, but it continues to go down a treat on Saturday evenings – perhaps it gets those watching in the mood for a night on the town, providing them with an easygoing backdrop while they get their gladrags on.

One of the reasons for its success has to be its presenters, real-life married duo Rochelle and Marvin Humes, who have enjoyed chart success themselves as members of The Saturdays and JLS respectively.

While some couples might think that working together would be a disaster they would never even consider, for these two, it’s worked out well – although it isn’t always sunshine and flowers.

“The benefits are obviously that it is easy for us, we know and trust each other and can be honest,” claims Rochelle. “It’s a very different dynamic when somebody is so close to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think the downsides are when we are doing stuff together, logistically it’s a little bit more of a nightmare for us with home life and the kids. Everything has to be a bit militant behind the scenes.”

Thankfully, her mum, Roz, steps in to help with the duo’s three children, with Rochelle saying of her: “We’re really lucky with my mum, she’s a bit of a lifeline. My mum is a well-oiled machine – she is always like, ‘What date am I in? What date am I out?’”

The kids enjoy recreating The Hit List at home, and Marvin, who is a longstanding fan of game shows such as Wheel of Fortune and Strike It Lucky, believes its multi-generational appeal is what has made the programme so popular.

“Aside from the gameplay, I think the show is a success because it spans so many genres and decades of music,” he explains, “so everybody can feel like at some point there is going to be something that they’re going to know the answer to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it stands the test of time and becomes iconic, as some of the other shows mentioned here have done, remains to be seen, but the Beeb is still backing it – this week, the Humeses are back for its eighth series.

They’ll be welcoming teams from Sheffield, Nottingham and Liverpool, who all think they’ve got the knowledge to win them the £10k top prize.

Karen Pirie (Sunday 20/07/2025, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

After the first series aired on ITV1 in September 2022, Karen Pirie was described as a “surprise hit”. But was it really much of a shock that the drama adapted from author Val McDermid’s ‘Tartan Noir’ series of books was a success?

During the noughties, Wire in the Blood, also based on the Scottish crime writer’s stories, ran for six seasons, while McDermid co-created Alibi and BBC thriller Traces, alongside Amelia Bullmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, perhaps the surprise lies in the fact that it took so long for the Karen Pirie books, first published way back in 2003, to be adapted for TV.

The brains behind the ITV show is Emer Kenny, who is not only the scriptwriter and executive producer, but also plays the eponymous young detective’s friend, River Wilde.

As the thriller returns to our screens for a second season tonight, the 35-year-old former EastEnder who recently appeared in BBC drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103, says: “I’m delighted to be bringing her back to your screens, now a Detective Inspector with more power, more confidence, and some of the same iconic sweater vests.

“We have a dazzling cast, an heroic crew, and epic plot-twists. If Karen Pirie isn’t already your favourite detective, I promise she will be soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first three-part series, which is available to stream on ITVX, was based on the opening novel in McDermid’s series, The Distant Echo.

We were introduced to tenacious young detective sergeant Pirie (played by Outlander and Vigil star Lauren Lyle), who was assigned to a 25-year-old cold case that had become the subject of a true-crime podcast.

The investigation centred around the stabbing of teenage barmaid Rosie Duff in St Andrews, with suspicion falling on three drunken students.

Now, after the previous chapter’s bittersweet ending, Karen has been promoted to DI and finally has the authority she’d been fighting for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a story based on McDermid’s second book, A Darker Domain, Pirie takes on another infamous cold case, this time from 1984, which saw oil heiress Catriona Grant (Julia Brown) and her two-year-old son Adam vanish following a kidnapping and ransom situation.

The investigation is reopened after the body of a man, who was linked to the original abduction, is discovered.

With pressure from the victim’s family, including Catriona’s wealthy father, the police uncover political and personal grudges that somebody wants to keep buried.

For the latest bout of crime-solving, Karen is once again joined by sidekick DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray (Chris Jenks) and DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt), while other returning cast members Steve John Shepherd and Rakhee Thakrar are joined by newcomers Julia Brown, James Cosmo, Saskia Ashdown, Frances Tomelty, John Michie, Mark Rowley and James Fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDermid’s fans are currently eagerly awaiting the eighth book in her Karen Pirie series, due out in October.

If this second run is as well received as the last, which was hailed as 2022’s “best police serial of the year”, then we may see that tale on TV screens before too long.

Fake or Fortune? (Monday 21/07/2025, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Over the past 14 years, Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould have travelled the world and left no stone unturned, attempting to prove the authenticity of a wide range of incredible artworks, as well as uncovering a few spectacular frauds.

As Fake or Fortune? returns to our screens tonight, the duo are returning to the work of an artist – and British wartime leader – who last featured on the programme a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2015, a deflated Philip said the case focusing on a piece by Winston Churchill discovered in the coal shed of a house in Ebury Street in Belgravia, London, had an “unsatisfactory ending”.

The art dealer and historian had visited David Coombs, a leading expert on Churchill’s art, who was unconvinced that the painting of the Fountain of Saint-Paul in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, was by the legendary statesman.

Although Philip travelled actress the Channel and met a woman who recalled that her aunt saw Churchill painting the fountain, the artwork’s origins could not be fully authenticated.

However, there was a happy ending of sorts – five years later, a photograph was discovered in the Churchill family archive, seemingly proving the artwork was indeed painted by him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode of the 13th series, Philip and Fiona tackle ‘The Mystery of Churchill’s Garden’, with a mysterious inscription sending the team on a quest to authenticate a painting bought by a carer for £140 at Ardingly Antiques Fair.

The stakes are extremely high to prove whether it is genuine, when you bear in mind another Churchill paining, The Tower Of The Koutoubia Mosque, which was previously owned by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, sold for a eye-watering £7million in 2021.

Two more of Churchill’s paintings also went under the hammer during that particular auction in London, with the three works combined fetching £9.43million.

As well as revisiting Churchill’s art, over the next six weeks, Philip and Fiona will be taking on more challenging cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll be revealing whether two newly discovered paintings – an early portrait and a charming little landscape – are genuine works by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

They also look at whether a £35 bargain picked up by a keen art blogger could have been painted by New Zealand maverick Frances Hodgkins.

Meanwhile, an American couple think their $200 painting could be a long-lost work by Swiss artist Angelica Kauffman. But while the evidence appears to be promising, the condition of the beautiful portrait of an English lady raises some alarming questions.

As well as fresh investigations, the team also revisit some of their previous investigations, returning to the story of a painting by Canadian Impressionist Helen McNicoll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did the owner of the artwork, David, accept a big-money offer from a wealthy collector or try his luck at auction?

And finally, Fiona and Philip return to two portraits of black British women from the 18th and 19th century.

There have been huge cultural shifts since the original broadcast and the historical and commercial value of the paintings has soared, with one of them finding a prestigious new home.

Will there be a similar ‘satisfactory’ ending to Philip and Fiona’s cases this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JB (Tuesday 22/07/25, 5, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We’re used to double acts on TV, but it seems a ‘triple act’ has formed, right under our noses.

Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson and JB Gill have worked together on many episodes of 5’s rural series Springtime on the Farm and its offshoots, and clearly their efforts went down a treat with viewers because last week, they debuted as the co-hosts of Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JB.

If you missed it, the premise is simple. Each edition sees the trio journey to a different coastal location, where they explore its sights and sounds, and meet up with some of the fascinating locals who call it home. For Skelton, it’s a sort of throwback to her Blue Peter days. No, she’s not making stuff with sticky back plastic, but she is taking on daredevil activities, something she became famous for during her stint on the world’s longest-running children’s entertainment show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Time moves on and I think as you get older you have the ability to look back and think, you know, ‘I cycled to the South Pole’,” she smiles. “Weird, unusual, challenging… I kayaked on the Amazon, walked on high wires at Battersea. Blue Peter was a gift of a job for a person with an inquisitive mind – I went to Chernobyl, Sierra Leone, Uganda.”

Now a mother herself, she remains a huge advocate for the programme, which has been on our screens for 68 years.

“That show is so important and so relevant. Blue Peter was telling kids to be whoever they want to be before everybody else was saying it,” she explains. “It was talking about sustainability and making stuff and recycling before it came on the agenda. It was a show that I was privileged to work on. Our job was to excite kids about the world and I hope that it’s doing that for a long time to come.”

This week, Helen is zipping herself into a wetsuit before dipping a toe (and a bit more) into the freezing waters off North Tyneside – rather her than us. The area around Tynemouth Long Sands is quickly becoming a hotspot for surfers, and despite the cold, the local surfing community is warm-hearted and welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also finds out all about the age-old traditions still in place at nearby North Shields’ Fish Quay, and she isn’t the only one receiving a crash course in the fishing industry – Hudson is in Pembrokeshire, getting hands-on with a project that recycles fishing gear, turning it into unusual but sustainable products. He’s also a man with a porpoise – he helps Sea Trust Wales with a conservation scheme involving the oceanic mammals.

Finally, over in Norfolk, Gill follows the journey of the local mustard crop from farm to factory.

Skelton and Gill are, of course, former Strictly Come Dancing contestants, both impressing viewers and the judges with their moves. The line-up for this year’s competition is yet to be announced – could Hudson make it a full house by signing up?

Nobody’s telling just yet, but if he’s missing from any future shows with his presenting partners, we’ll know the answer.

The Couple Next Door (Wednesday 23/07/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second series of the psychological drama The Couple Next Door might not be a direct sequel to the first (it has a new plot and cast), but it has kept the same spirit as it explores the fallout of turning fantasies into a reality.

That’s come as a big relief to actress Annabel Scholey, as she was huge fan of the original run. When asked why people should tune in, she said: “People should watch series two of The Couple Next Door because I watched series one and I was completely gripped. It’s got such a great pace. It’s a relationship thriller and it’s a real page turner. The characters are all brilliantly flawed. You don’t know who to like or who to hate…!”

The actress, whose credits also include Rivals, The Sixth Commandment and Dead and Buried, adds: “Coming onto series two I felt that we were picking up the baton from series one. And there are some lovely threads in series two. We do refer back to some of the characters from series one.

“I feel that we’ve joined a family that was set up in series one, however, I think it does feel new. It feels like we’re in our world and the other world could still be happening across the road, through the blinds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, she’d probably recommend you catch up with all of series one as well as the preceding five episodes of season two before settling down to tonight’s finale. But just in case you don’t have time, let her bring you up to speed about her character, Charlotte.

Annabel says: “Charlotte’s arc is a rather large one. She begins in what we think is a very steady place. She has the ‘perfect life’. She is brilliant at her job as head of cardio at the hospital. She’s happily married to Jacob, who’s also top of his game at the hospital. They’ve got lots of money. She seems to have it all. And then quite quickly, you start to see cracks appearing.

“There are two encounters with two different characters, one from the past and one from the present. They both really cause huge waves for Charlotte, emotionally and physically, and lead to a rediscovery of herself. We go on that journey with her, and it’s a journey of many twists and turns.”

It all culminates in this episode, as Charlotte and Jacob’s (Sam Palladio) marriage is imploding – and the fallout looks set to have deadly consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan (Hugh Dennis) realises Mia is in danger, but when he tries to raise the alarm, the police don’t take him seriously. Is he going to be forced to take matters into his own hands?

Meanwhile, Gemma and Leo are running out of time to uncover who is behind the hospital deaths, and Viraj’s last wishes are revealed.

Will any threads be left dangling for a third season, even if we’re just going to feel like the character’s lives are being glimpsed through the blinds?

Unforgivable (Thursday 24/07/25, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

No one could ever accuse writer Jimmy McGovern of shying away from difficult subject matter. Over the past 30 years, he’s been responsible for some of the hardest-hitting dramas on British TV, including Hillsborough, Sunday (which explored the events of Bloody Sunday), and the prison-set series Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, his new feature-length drama Unforgivable finds him tackling the subject of sexual abuse.

Bobby Schofield stars as Joe, who has just been released from prison after serving a sentence for abusing his nephew. He moves into St Maura’s, where former nun Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin) tries to help him understand his actions and face up to their consequences.

Meanwhile, his sister Anna (Anna Friel) is dealing with the fallout from Joe’s crime and its traumatic effect on her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).

What made McGovern, who began his TV career on Brookside before going on to create series including Cracker, The Lakes, Accused, Moving On and The Street, want to explore this sensitive issue?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explains: “I received a letter from a woman who works with sex offenders and wanted to speak to me. She spoke no-holds-barred about her job and working with sex abusers. She told me certain facts and figures that are quite unbelievable, so I want people to watch the film and learn things about child abuse. I felt compelled to write about it.”

However, he points out that Unforgivable does not make excuses. He says: “I’ve always been quick to condemn child abusers, as we all are and as we all should be. This is not a film that goes easy on child abusers at all…

“I think we should be ultra cautious whenever we’re dealing with abusers. I’m a father and a grandfather, I would find it very hard to forgive somebody who had done that to me or my family.”

Unforgivable explores how Joe’s crime has devastated his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGovern says: “It’s like a hand grenade going off in the family. Everybody gets shattered with shrapnel. That’s why it’s such an enormous crime. To perpetrate that crime… It’s very hard to forgive. That’s why we concentrate so much on each member of that family, to show the impact that it had on them.”

Such a sensitive subject requires the right cast, and Unforgivable has certainly got that. Jimmy says: “It was great to finally work with David Threlfall. I’d always admired him…

“Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Friel, of course, I think they’re marvellous. Two of the best actresses in the world. I worked with Bobby Schofield on Time. He’s a tremendous actor, he really is, and we always wanted him for the drama.

“I thought the pair of young actors were really, really good. We were fortunate to find them, you’ve gotta be lucky in casting, haven’t you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, even with such a stellar cast, some viewers will find Unforgivable to be a difficult watch, but McGovern hopes that audiences will take something away from it. He says: “If they watch it, they will learn things… To understand a bit more and equally condemn.”

Under the Bridge (Friday 25/07/25, ITV1, 9pm & 10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

As claims to fame go, being the granddaughter of Elvis Presley is hard to beat. However, actress Riley Keough (who is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley) has been making a name for herself in her own right.

The former model made her feature film debut in The Runaways, and has gone to appear in movies including Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike and Logan Lucky.

She also drew on her own rock heritage to play the lead role in the Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six, which followed a Fleetwood Mac-esque 1970s band and earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she’s taking a starring role in drama series Under the Bridge, which is making its free-to-air debut after streaming on Disney+. It’s based on the shocking real-life crime case of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who in 1997 went to a party with friends on a quiet island in British Columbia in Canada and never came home.

Riley plays author Rebecca Godfrey, who returns to British Columbia intending to write a book about troubled youngsters, and finds herself getting caught up in the investigation.

Thanks to her aforementioned CV, Riley is in a position to pick and choose her projects, and she admits she initially had some doubts about this one.

She told Deadline: “I was a little bit apprehensive, because when you just get the one line true-crime story about a missing and murdered girl, for me, I was a little like, I don’t know if that’s something I’m particularly interested in doing, because I’m trying to be thoughtful about what I put into the world in my art more and more as I get older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that there are many [true crime] stories that are really important, but I think the way in which they’re told can be problematic.”

However, once she realised that Under the Bridge would handle the issues sensitively, she not only took on the role of Rebecca, she also served as an executive producer.

Getting the tone right was also important to her co-star, Lily Gladstone, who was Oscar-nominated for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon and plays cop Cam Bentland here.

Lily told Forbes: “I felt like, kind of like Killers of the Flower Moon did, which I hope is the precedent for this genre, that we strip genre out of it and make true crime about the humans that are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get to re-focus it and have empathy for who the victim is and then take the opportunity to have these conversations about the systemic inequities that perpetuate from the society that allows things like this to happen.”

In the opening double bill, Reena’s parents report her missing, but as the teen has a history of running away, the police aren’t too concerned – apart from Cam, who starts a search and makes a worrying discover.