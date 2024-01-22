Dead and Buried BBC: West Yorkshire actor Annabel Scholey known for The Split, The Serial Killer’s Wife and The Salisbury Poisonings to star in new psychological thriller series filmed in Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
The four-part psychological thriller series Dead and Buried was written by Colin Bateman and will star Wakefield-born actor Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan, known for Humans, Belfast and Dead Shot.
Additional cast members include Kerri Quinn (Hope Street), Waj Ali (Carnival Row), Owen Roe (Vikings) and Niamh Walsh (The Sandman).
Set on the border, the series will be filmed in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the coming months.
The series follows a mother, Cathy (Annabel Scholey) with her young son who encounter Michael (Colin Morgan), the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother 20 years earlier.
After ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy uses social media to investigate the successful career and family life Michael has created for himself since his early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.
This journey opened up old wounds from her past as Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. As Cathy’s obsession grows, fark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she goes out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life.
Colin said: “I’m delighted to be embarking on Colin Bateman’s dark, funny and compulsive new drama Dead and Buried.
“There’s a brilliant team working on this and it already feels incredibly exciting, I can’t wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path.”
Annabel said: “Cathy is a wonderfully complex character and I’m excited to be bringing her to life and to be taking her to dark places with this brilliant team.
“Laura Way is a director I’ve worked with before and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it’s very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story.”
Writer and executive producer of the series, Colin Bateman, said: “Very excited that Dead and Buried is coming to television. It has been a fascinating journey from the original short story, to the one-woman stage show, and now expanded into an exciting four part drama.
“Although it has changed greatly, the actual conundrum at the heart of the story is universal and timeless - what do you do if you meet someone who has prospered after murdering one of your loved ones? Do you say something? Do you do something? How would you react?”
