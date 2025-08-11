Film Pick of the Week: Another Simple Favor - review by Yvette Huddleston
As long as you embrace the preposterousness of pretty much everything about this darkly comic sequel to director Paul Feig’s 2018 hit A Simple Favor, then you will have an enjoyable two hours or so of glitzy escapism, with a few gruesome murders thrown in.
It helps to have a little knowledge of the first film if you haven’t seen it but it’s not strictly necessary. However – here is a quick potted summary (spoiler alert): two suburban moms – glamorous Emily (Blake Lively) and stay at home mom vlogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), become unlikely friends. Emily turns out to be a psychopath and by the end of the film is in jail for the murder of her secret identical twin and the attempted murder of her husband, with whom Stephanie had a brief liaison.
Another Simple Favor opens with Anna Kendrick’s character Stephane livestreaming from house arrest inside a luxurious looking villa on the glamorous Italian island of Capri. Then we flash back to a week or two before… At the launch of her book about Emily, Stephanie is surprised to see her nemesis walk in through the audience to inform her former friend that she has been released from jail, is now a reformed character and is about to get married to a rich Italian. Her request is that Stephanie come to Capri for the wedding as her maid of honour. When Stephanie demurs, Emily tells her to expect a call from her lawyers about writing a book about her without her permission.
Persuaded by the thought of an expensive lawsuit – and the fact that her online viewing figures, which had been depleted, have now increased massively thanks to the reappearance of Emily, Stephanie agrees to go to the wedding. Cue a transatlantic flight on a private plane followed by some exceptionally beautiful and photogenic locations. On arrival in Capri, Stephanie is introduced to Emily’s handsome fiancé Dante (Michele Morrone) who seems to be the head of a powerful crime family – which would explain how Emily got out of prison much earlier than expected. Stephanie also has an awkward encounter with Emily’s ex-husband Sean (Henry Golding). That embarrassment doesn’t last long, however, as Sean is found dead after… It’s all a lot of fun, helped enormously by two fabulously over-the-top performances from Alison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins as Emily’s nice as pie duplicitous aunt Linda and permanently confused alcoholic mother Margaret.