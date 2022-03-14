This makes Suranne the second most likely female 007 star - with Lashana Lynch the most likely with odds of 7-1.

Other women who could be up for the role include Lydia West (33-1), Lupita Nyong’o (80-1) and Gal Gadot (100-1).

Suranne’s reduced odds mean she has now jumped ahead of Aidan Turner and Theo James.

Suranne Jones as Gentleman Jack

Previously commenting on rumours that she could be the next Bond, Suranne dismissed the idea saying that women “should just have their own characters.”

However, fans believe she could have changed her mind, with female-led remakes of iconic films becoming more popular.

Suranne shot to fame after playing Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, before cementing herself as a leading figure in intense dramas with series like Unforgiven (2009), Doctor Foster (2015-17) and Save Me (2018).

She’s no stranger to wielding a weapon either, having starred in the police procedural Scott & Bailey - for which she was nominated for the Best TV Detective NTA back in 2014.