Next James Bond: Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones has odds sliced to 20-1 to play next 007

Gentleman Jack actor Suranne Jones has had her odds cut to 20-1 to play the next 007 at William Hill.

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:03 pm
This makes Suranne the second most likely female 007 star - with Lashana Lynch the most likely with odds of 7-1.

Other women who could be up for the role include Lydia West (33-1), Lupita Nyong’o (80-1) and Gal Gadot (100-1).

Suranne’s reduced odds mean she has now jumped ahead of Aidan Turner and Theo James.

Suranne Jones as Gentleman Jack

Previously commenting on rumours that she could be the next Bond, Suranne dismissed the idea saying that women “should just have their own characters.”

However, fans believe she could have changed her mind, with female-led remakes of iconic films becoming more popular.

Suranne shot to fame after playing Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, before cementing herself as a leading figure in intense dramas with series like Unforgiven (2009), Doctor Foster (2015-17) and Save Me (2018).

She’s no stranger to wielding a weapon either, having starred in the police procedural Scott & Bailey - for which she was nominated for the Best TV Detective NTA back in 2014.

Whether Suranne bags the Bond role or not, she’ll be back on our screens soon in the new season of smash hit BBC show Gentleman Jack. William Hill also revealed that the odds for the next James Bond to be female currently stand at 11-2 for ‘yes’, and 1-10 for ‘no’.