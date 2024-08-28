Gladiators fans were offered the chance to meet three competitors Steel, Comet and Dynamite who participated in the latest series of the BBC show as part of an immersive experience in Sheffield.

The fans had the unique opportunity to meet their favourite stars and battle it out against their loved ones as the BBC brought the Gladiators immersive experience to Sheffield.

One of the highly-anticipated and energetic sports entertainment game shows, Gladiators, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, took the nation by storm earlier this year when it aired on BBC One and iPlayer.

The first series hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh saw 16 new Gladiators quickly become household names: Sabre, Legend, Nitro, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Fire, Giant, Dynamite, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Comet, Steel and Fury.

Gladiators in Meadowhall. (Pic credit: BBC)

The viewers were gripped as they cheered on their favourites every week and on meeting the fans, Steel said: “As the man of steel, it was amazing to be back in the city of steel! Sheffield is the home of Gladiators! It was good to see how our fans do on our portable version of Duel and to get to meet them in person.”

Comet added: “We lit up Meadowhall Shopping Centre! Sheffield is such a special place to the Gladiators, it’s where our journey started, and we will always be grateful to the people of Sheffield for making us feel so welcome. It was fantastic to meet our fans there.”

Dynamite said: “Sheffield feels like a second home to the whole Gladiator family, so it was great to be back and meeting so many of you. I brought my explosive energy to Meadowhall Shopping Centre… and so did the fans.”

The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and developed by Johnny and the first UK series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.