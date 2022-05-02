The popular BBC show is filming its ninth series and is looking for new people to take part.

The show has been shot in London for most of its series, but the latest saw a move to Leeds' Sunny Bank Mills.

It sees 12 amateur sewrs take on a number of fashion challenges to be named as Britain's best home sewer.

(left to right standing) Adam, Lawratu, Julie, Joe Lycett, Cathryn, Damien, Farie (left to right seated) Andrew, Rebecca, Jean, Adeena, Raph, Serena from the Great British Sewing Bee.

Love Productions, which produces the show, is now looking for the next collection of amateur sewers.

A statement said: "We're looking for the next bunch of talented home sewers to showcase their skills and creative flair on the ninth series of BBC 1's The Great British Sewing Bee.

"If you or someone you know is a brilliant amateur sewer then why not apply now."

Sunny Bank Mills is in the heart of Farsley village, Pudsey, West Yorkshire. It was founded in 1829 by a group of local weavers, and became one of the world’s most important fine worsted mills.

Manufacture of worsted cloth ceased at the mill in 2008, and it is now home to many creative businesses and artist’s studios, shops, café and bar and specialist retailers.

The former cloth warehouse has also been turned into a gallery, gift shop and tea room.

Show host Patrick Grant explained the change and said Leeds was an “appropriate” city to be based in. The show was previously filmed at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London’s Docklands.