Sarah Lancashire has won a BAFTA for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley which was filmed in Yorkshire - here are fans’ reactions.

Collecting the award, Ms Lancashire said: “I feel very, very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you.”

She also thanked the BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore and the broadcaster “for giving this very British drama a very British home.”

Sarah Lancashire wins the Leading Actress award for Happy Valley. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

During the finale, Cawood’s showdown took place in the kitchen with James Norton’s character Tommy Lee Royce in the series which also won the P&O Cruises memorable moment award.

Lots of people took to social media to express their thoughts on Sarah Lancashire’s big win and the show as a whole.

Fans react to Sarah Lancashire winning BAFTA for character in Happy Valley

“Simply the best it just had to go to her, no matter how good the others were she was just head and shoulders above every and any one. Brilliant series all round.” - Sue Baker

“What a Masterclass actress. No other actress could play that character so well. It's as if Sally Wainwright wrote the book around her. All the non speaking and just body language roles Sarah did had you hooked. She made you feel more stressed than her watching her in the series. Sarah is a mind blowing actress and made Happy Valley the best TV series of all time. Congratulations Sarah , well deserved. Celebrate well.” - Mike Saulsman

“Happy Valley was one of the best British productions I've ever seen. I'm American and just long for so many more like this to come to the US on Acorn or the like. She was brilliant!” - Linda Sandison

“Siobhan should have won as well as supporting, and James Norton should have been nominated!” - Joyce Brush Williams

“You were fantastic in clocking on many years ago and obviously Raquel in Corrie but Happy Valley was on another level. Brilliant actress and well deserved award.” - Sal Melsh Nolan

“Very well deserved. You are a phenomenal actor!” - Tracey Leghorn

“Congratulations Sarah, that BAFTA is so well deserved, love your work!” - Dot Louie

“Thank you Sarah for the entertainment and pleasure you've brought to us all. You deserve every accolade you receive.” - Rosie Smithurst

“How could Happy Valley not win Best Drama? It was the best tv programme since Line of Duty.” - Jackie Hardy

“One amazing woman and actress.” - Audrey Stacey

“So deserved, she was outstanding in Happy Valley!!! She's a very talented actress.” - Sharon Perdue

“Thoroughly deserved and the best actress to grace a tv series of late. Congratulations Sarah!” - Kirsty Ryan

“There are no words… you're brilliant, amazing, grounded, so very deserved.” - Jill Willmott

“This was one of the last shows my mom and I watched together before she passed away this past September. We both really enjoyed it and she thought Sarah Lancashire and James Norton did a wonderful job.” - LeAnne Adeniran

“Awwwwww bless, congrats Sarah you deserve this, you are a brilliant actor. Such an endearing lovely speech, you have a beautiful voice. I loved you in Coronation Street and you have excelled ever since. I love your work.” - Karen Petty

“Well deserved what a brilliant actress outstanding in Happy Valley congratulations Sarah.” - Joe Relihan

“You really bring it home Sarah - British drama at its best as per congratulations.” - Flossy Ford

“Wish my mum was alive, you were her favourite actress. My mum would have loved the show. You were brilliant.” - Jo Waddington

“I was so pleased Sarah Lancashire won,it is so well deserved.” - Carole Muldoon-Power

“I love her acting. She is great. Especially in Julia and Happy Valley.” - Manuela Nimoh

“A class act, receiving this award with such humility, and respect for her peers, the wonderful cast she worked with, along with those involved in the production of this amazing drama, Happy Valley.” - Beatrice Davin

“Amazing actor who was outstanding in possibly one of the most amazing British TV series. Very well deserved.” - Vishal Pandey

“Shows what an amazing actress she is & has been over the years as I never knew she was so well spoken irl!!!” - Lindsey Underhill

“So authentic in every way, is Sarah Lancashire. Tis lovely to see her dressed in her own style without cleavage bursting and outlandish accessories.” - Pamela Bell-Eaton

“I love her! I always know that if she is in a tv show or movie that it’s going to be decent.” - Jessica Anne Groenendaal