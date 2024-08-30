Stephen Spielberg has sent his best wishes to an East Yorkshire documentary producer for his forthcoming theatre show.

Harold’s War will have its premiere on the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

Producer Jonathan Levy said: “Harold’s War tells the story of a young East Yorkshire boy’s battle for Britain against the Nazis with his brothers, extended family and friends. His parents were Jewish refugees fleeing from persecution in Eastern Europe.”

The project is based around interviews with Harold Bermitz and other family members nearly 30 years ago for a school project by Jonathan’s son, Daniel.

US director Steven Spielberg has sent a message of support to a Yorkshire documentary maker. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Although those featured are no longer alive, their recorded testimony is their legacy and is being made public for the first time, together with live narration and dramatised sequences.

The project was praised by Steven Spielberg after he was sent a copy for the Shoah Foundation archive of survivor stories.

He has now sent a message expressing his “warmest admiration for continuing to craft a beautiful and touching tribute to the memory of your family.”

He wrote: “Projects like these are truly inspirational. More importantly, they honour the generation who lived through such dark times.”

Harold’s parents were refugees fleeing pogroms in Russia, arriving in Hull in 1910 and who were married in the city the next day.

At the Battle of Corporation Field in 1936, the British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley and his Black Shirts were seen off by 10,000 dockers, railway workers and other anti-fascists and members of the Jewish community in Hull, including Harold’s 5ft feisty father who joined the crowd.

Harold’s War takes the format of a podcast recording with a live theatre audience, including relatives of those featured.