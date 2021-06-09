Harrison Ford visits North Yorkshire village while shooting Indiana Jones movie

Harrison Ford in Grosmont

The film star, who has been shooting scenes for the new Indiana Jones movie on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, was spotted in the village of Grosmont and he stopped to speak to a few fans.

School teacher Vicki Lave's eight-year-old son Evan spoke to the Star Wars and Blade Runner star after they saw him emerge from Grosmont Tunnel during filming.

"My little boy shouted to ask if he was Indiana Jones and he said he was his stunt double," she said.

“He could not believe Harrison Ford had spoken to him and thought his friends at school would not believe him, but we have the photograph."

She added: “It was absolutely amazing, it really made my son’s day. We knew they were filming, but didn’t realise Harrison Ford was there.

“He came out of the tunnel in his full gear – I just couldn’t speak."

Laurance Jones, landlord of Station Tavern, met the film star when he was walking around the village on Monday.

“He flew in by helicopter in the afternoon and just had a quick walk round the village before he went home,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Ford was seen filming a scene on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for the fifth instalment of the Hollywood franchise, which sees him reprise title role alongside cast newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A section of track near Grosmont had been set up to shoot a sequence based on a daring escape from a Nazi prison camp during World War Two and photographs show props including tanks, a guard tower, rails of Nazi uniforms.

Residents living in Grosmont have been warned there may be "smoke and some loud sound effects" such as gunfire during filming.

It comes after Tom Cruise shot action scenes for the latest Mission:Impossible film on a section of the railway line near Goathland in April.

Cllr Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We have many wonderful places to visit across the county and it is a pleasure to see people once again able to enjoy them as the pandemic roadmap moves forwards.