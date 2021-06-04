Stars of Indiana Jones franchise including Harrison Ford descend on North Yorkshire Moors Railway to film fifth movie

The set

A section of track near Grosmont has been set up to shoot a sequence based on a daring escape from a Nazi prison camp during World War Two.

The fifth instalment of the Hollywood franchise has just begun filming in the UK with Harrison Ford returning in the title role alongside cast newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken at the lineside today show props including tanks, a guard tower and a steam train dressed in the colours of 1940s German railways, as well as rails of Nazi uniforms.

The 'Nazi' train being used for filming

Residents living in Grosmont have been warned that there may be 'smoke and some loud sound effects' such as gunfire during filming, which will see a train travel from the motive power depot north through Grosmont Tunnel and south towards Pickering.

No official statement has been released about the production, which is the second major Hollywood filming contract that the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has secured this year.

Tom Cruise shot action scenes for the latest Mission:Impossible film on a section near Goathland in April, and railway managers have confirmed that the two contracts are the main reason why they have delayed the opening of the line to passengers until mid-May, as they offered considerable revenue after a difficult year.

Other British locations being used for the Indiana Jones shoot include Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland.

A train dressed in authentic 1940s German colours

Members of the public are turned back by security staff

A tank hidden in the undergrowth