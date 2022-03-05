My Yorkshire: Jane McDonald visits Knaresborough, Bridlington, and Emmerdale Farm in this weekend's episode of Channel 5 show

Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey head to North Yorkshire to take a tandem cycle tour of Knaresborough in the third episode of My Yorkshire.

By Sue Wilkinson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:14 pm

The singer continues her journey through her home county on Channel 5 on Sunday March 6 at 9pm.

She then heads to the original filming location for Emmerdale Farm to meets star Frazer Hines.

Jane then heads to Bridlington, where she spent all her childhood summer holidays, taking in the penny arcades, a traditional shellfish vendor and an ice-cream parlour.

Jane McDonald on Bridlington beach in the third episode of My Yorkshire on Channel 5 on Sunday March 6 at 9pm

Jane McDonald's Yorkshire: The singer on her new Channel 5 series

"I'm so excited about this new series and can't wait for viewers to see it. We go to so many places, and there are some stunning locations including the East Coast from Bridlington to Scarborough and Whitby. I also visit Knaresborough and go up in The Moors and the Yorkshire Dales," said the Cruise star.

The series began with Jane taking viewers around her hometown of Wakefield and the surrounding Yorkshire market towns.The BAFTA award-winning star of Channel 5's Cruising With Jane McDonald is also bringing her tour to Bridlington Spa on Saturday August 20 at 7.30pm.

