Jodie Whittaker in One Night and Matthew Perry documentary: TV highlights coming up

Here are some of the TV highlights coming up from Saturday, August 16, including One Night with Yorkshire’s own Jodie Whittaker.

One Night (Saturday 16/08/2025 ITV1, 9.30pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Look who’s back on the box, though not in a blue one. A few months after her glorified cameo in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker returns to TV in this new six-part thriller.

Jodie Whittaker as Tess, Nicole da Silva as Sion and Yael Stone as Hat in One NIght. Picture: Joel Pratley/ITV.

Set in Australia, the saga centres on three women and one traumatic event two decades earlier. When Simone (Nicole da Silva) writes a novel based on that fateful night, it reunites friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone), but also threatens to tear them apart.

Emily Ballou, who also worked on acclaimed dramas The Slap, and (Tom Hardy’s) Taboo, describes her latest creation: “One Night is a battle between remembering and forgetting. It’s about how we tell stories to help us to understand our lives and how not telling a story, either through self-censorship or the injunction to be silent in the face of violence, corrodes the self. And over time, calcifies. But sometimes these memories involve multiple persons, so who owns the truth and who has the right to tell the story?”

The new drama is the latest feather in the cap of a West Yorkshire actress who has gone from strength to strength since guesting in now-defunct daytime drama Doctors in 2006. The same year, Jodie Whittaker impressed critics in the acclaimed movie Venus, as the muse who inspires an ageing actor (Peter O’Toole). A wealth of fine roles followed, including a couple of St Trinian’s movies; BBC costume drama Cranford, and Joe Cornish’s cult 2011 sci-fi thriller Attack the Block.

Of course, it was three series of Chris Chibnall’s gripping coastal thriller Broadchurch that cemented her status as national treasure. And when he was given the coveted job of Doctor Who showrunner, Chibnall knew Jodie would be a bold choice as the first female Doctor in the Tardis.

For some fans, it wasn’t a golden era for the beloved show, despite top turns from most of the cast. But Jodie’s often affecting performance became an inspiration for a new generation of Whovians, especially girls who realised anyone could be one of TV’s best loved time travellers.

But back to the first episode of this new drama, which sees Simone Strauss celebrating, having finally written the one story she could never get out of her mind.

Her debut manuscript, One Night, is about to be published. However, when she learns from her friend Hat that their estranged childhood best friend Tess is returning from London after nearly 20 years away, Simone hides the book news from her friends, publishing it anonymously.

It soon becomes clear that the book’s harrowing story doesn’t exclusively belong to her. At the heart of Simone’s novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess. As the women try to rebuild their fractured friendships, the shadows of their former selves return, resurrecting memories of the crime that tore them apart 20 years earlier.

And if this series leaves you hungry for more Jodie Whittaker action, the good news is she can soon be seen with Suranne Jones in Frauds, a drama about two confidence tricksters.

Parenthood (Sunday 17/08/25, BBC One, 7.20pm)

Words by Damon Smith

The open grasslands of our planet provide a rich and inviting backdrop to the midpoint of the five-part natural history series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, which celebrates the parenting of creature families great and small, some of which have been captured on film for the first time.

Specialised military Infrared technology allowed the crew to capture coyotes preying upon San Joaquin kit foxes in the pitch black of the Panoche Valley in California. Also in the third episode, viewers will witness the first recorded footage of sociable weavers in Benfontein, South Africa, exhibiting infanticide during an unbearable heatwave that causes social order to break down, and demoiselle cranes nesting in Tingtibi, Bhutan, fiercely defend their chicks from the steady encroachment of livestock.

Filmed in 23 countries over 1,427 days, Parenthood gives viewers a new appreciation for the investment and commitment of parents in the animal world and draws surprising parallels with human behaviour.

Series producer and director Jeff Wilson hopes each episode will create common ground between us and the extraordinary creatures. He acknowledges that documentary film-makers become emotionally involved with their subjects by virtue of the amount of time they spend documenting these hidden worlds. “The dramas we observe happen whether we are there or not, and they are not ours to affect or influence,” he philosophises.

The five-part show wouldn’t be possible without the latest technological advances. The team were able to document the nocturnal activity of mother hippos, who keep their young alive as they search for fresh grass in the lion-hunting grounds of the Tanzanian bush. Wilson’s favourite moment of the series was a true-life tale of self-sacrifice, immortalised in episode one.

“My personal favourite must be the story of the African social spider,” he reveals. “A mother spider who not only raises 50 offspring alongside her sisters but eventually sacrifices her own body to feed her growing young in an act called matriphagy.”

Wilson believes we can learn valuable lessons from the animal world, about the level of commitment required to raise the young, and that no individual’s needs are the same when it comes to nurturing offspring. “In a world that is changing all around us in ways that none of us can predict, we can learn how to deal with uncertainty,” he reflects, “because in the natural world, nothing is certain, and animal parents are still incredibly successful.”

As a parent himself, the director hopes viewers will recognise a universal story of parenthood from the team’s travels around the world. “Wild animals and humans have more in common than you might think,” he concludes. “By recognising our similarities, we can find an empathy and perhaps even a solution to creating a better world for all our young.”

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy (Monday 18/08/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When the sitcom Friends first aired in 1994, it was an instant hit. The first season was among the top 10 highest-rated shows on US television (it would later take up permanent residence in the top five), and it quickly made stars of its six lead actors, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. The show even launched a new hair style as fans copied Aniston’s iconic ‘Rachel’ cut.

However, few people would have predicted that 30 years later, Friends would still be a phenomenon. The show remains a big draw on streaming services, winning over new generation of viewers and has even been voted the greatest sitcom of all time.

So, when the news broke that in 2023 that Perry, who had played Chandler Bing, had died at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine use, it caused a worldwide outpouring of shock and grief. Many people felt like they really had lost a friend.

Now the documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy explores his rise to fame and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ian Russell, ITN Productions Head of International Programmes, says: “Matthew Perry’s story is known the world over. In making this documentary, our US and UK-based production team wanted to look beneath the headlines to tell a detailed story of this Hollywood star…

“We set out to present the complexities around his life, the tragic circumstances around his death and his place in popular culture with sensitivity and insight.”

Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, but after his Canadian mother divorced his actor father, they moved back to her native country.

It initially seemed like the young Perry was destined to be a tennis player (he was a top-ranked junior in Canada) but after moving to LA to live with his father at the age of 15, his focus shifted to acting.

During the 1980s, he made a host of guest appearances in TV shows, and his film debut came in 1988, when he starred alongside River Phoenix in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

It was his role in Friends though that would make him a household name and eventually earn him a staggering $1million an episode, but he was also battling with addiction.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry suggested that viewers could track his problems via his changing appearance over the course of the show’s run: “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

This documentary draws on Perry’s own accounts, as well as contributions from his former co-star Morgan Fairchild, Hollywood insiders, medical professionals and Martin Estrada, the District Attorney at the Central District of California US Attorney’s office at the time of Perry’s death.

It also updates viewers on developments in the case of the doctor who has been charged with giving Perry ketamine.

Jasper Carrott Night (Tuesday 19/08/25, BBC4, from 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

There was time when comedian Jasper Carrott was all over our screens, but these days his work-rate has eased up – understandably given that he turned 80 in March.

Tonight though there’s a chance to not only see him again but also belatedly celebrate his milestone birthday as BBC4 dedicates an evening to him.

It’s not that Carrott has retired exactly. Speaking to the BBC back in March, he said: “I don’t do as many shows as I used to. These days I do it because I just really love it, really enjoy it.

“Of course I get the sympathy vote from the audience – ‘oh the poor old devil, let’s go and see, it’s probably the last chance we’ll get to see him’.”

He’s also cropped up in some unexpected places – listeners to The Archers may have heard him voicing the character Sykesy, a retirement home resident with an unexpected gift for stand-up comedy.

Tonight though, Carrott is going back to his roots with the new programme Jasper Carrott Remembers… in which the comedian formerly known as Robert Norman Davis looks back over his career.

It all began on the Midlands folk scene of the late 1960s and 1970s, where Carrott found that his banter between songs was such a hit that the comedy began to overtake the music.

He made his TV debut in 1975 (the same year he reached number five on the charts with Funky Moped), and was soon a fixture on our screens with series such as Carrott’s Lib and Carrot’s Commercial Breakdown, and eventually the sitcom The Detectives.

He also had a spell as a gameshow host with ITV’s Goldenballs, and took a starring role in the sitcom All About Me, which was created by future Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight. (If that sounds an unlikely pairing, he and Carrott actually go back along way – Knight worked on several of the comedian’s shows as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which was produced by Celador, the company that counted Carrott among its founding shareholders.)

Here, Carrott looks back on some of his favourite moments, including the unexpected praise he received from a famous fan. He also offers an insight into his work and what makes for a successful career in comedy writing and performing.

There’s then a chance to see him in action with the 2012 special The One Jasper Carrott, which marked his return to the BBC. It sees him performing stand-up material, teaming up with Robert Powell for a new take on The Detectives, and sharing a sketch with his daughter Lucy Davis, who found comedy fame in her own right as Dawn in The Office.

He also gets back to his musical roots by performing with his house band, whose members include Rick Wakeman and ELO drummer Bev Bevan.

That’s followed by Jasper Carrott’s: Back to the Front, which features highlights from his stand-up series, and his 1988 appearance on Wogan with Sue Lawley, where his fellow guests include country legend Glen Campbell.

Soldier: For King and Country (Wednesday 20/08/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Active since March 16, 1689, the Royal Welsh is one of the British Army’s most decorated regiments with a specialism in armoured infantry and a proud history of service for the country. Talent from across Wales is scouted to maintain the division’s long history of camaraderie – soldiers can serve with close friends or relatives in the same battalion.

The brave men and women of the Royal Welsh are primed for battle in the event of a war in Eastern Europe. They are ready to die on the frontline for King and country to protect our cherished freedom. For six months, cameras have followed members of the Royal Welsh as they live, work and train in their Warrior armoured vehicles, becoming part of a tradition dating back more than 335 years; the results form the basis of this series.

The Battle of Alma in 1854, one of the first major battles of the Crimean War, was a pivotal moment for the regiment. The South Wales Borderers, which merged into the Royal Welsh in 1969, were the only Welsh unit to land at D Day and played an active role in the liberation of Arnhem, while in 1951, members of the 1st battalion, known as the Welsh Warriors, fought together during the Korean War. Most recently, the regiment assumed a leading role in Estonia on Operation Cabrit and personnel were deployed to support Operation Herrick in Afghanistan and Operation Telic in Iraq.

To be the best, members of the Royal Welsh are tested against each other to identify courage and resilience in the ranks. In this penultimate episode, the annual Prince of Wales competition – an inter-platoon contest of physical endurance, mental resilience and battle skills over 36 gruelling hours – pits Charlie Company’s Sergeant Major Fil Franco against Delta Company’s Sergeant Major Andy Jones. Major Franco is mentoring the youngest recruits so his rival appears to have the upper hand with a specialist company of snipers on their side. However, there’s no guarantee that experience will trump youthful enthusiasm when bragging rights are at stake.

Defending the Army Cup title on the rugby field poses a far greater challenge for the Royal Welsh. The team’s coach, Colour Sergeant Chris Allen, is aware that the regiment have a long history of making the final but after a loss in their first match, his squad face a must-win showdown against the mighty Royal Yorkshire Regiment. Unfortunately, Chris is working with men who have barely trained together so he persuades Fijian Corporal Masicola Aparosa to come out of retirement and play with an injury to give the Royal Welsh a much-needed competitive edge.

Sergeant Dai Britton shares his admiration for the ageing Warrior Fighting Vehicles, which saved his life in Afghanistan. He proudly maintains the fleet for the Royal Welsh and the artefacts in the officers’ mess open a treasure trove of memories from the regiment’s past. In this well-drilled documentary series, the future is bright.

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury (Thursday 21/08/25, BBC One, from 10.40pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s sometimes not easy having an elder sibling in the spotlight, especially if you’ve chosen to enter the same profession.

Some always live in their shadow, finding it hard to make a space for themselves. That has not, however, been the case for Tommy Fury, whose elder half-brother is, of course, flamboyant former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Even Tyson would probably admit that Tommy’s handsome looks have helped turn him into a star; participating in the fifth series of ITV2’s dating show Love Island didn’t exactly do him any harm either. He and his partner, Molly-Mae Hague, finished as runners-up and remained together, getting engaged and having a daughter, Bambi, in 2023.

However, a year later, the couple went their separate ways during Tommy’s annus horriblis, which was sparked by being forced to temporarily quit the ring after damaging his hand in his triumphant bout with KSI.

The first part of Molly-Mae’s own reality series, Behind It All, which was shown on streaming giant Amazon, explored the split, with the second revealing they had got back together. “I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave,” she said at the time. “And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”

Now Tommy has an opportunity to tell his side of the story during a programme he hopes will reveal a different aspect of himself to the one he usually puts forward in public.

“A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see ME – the person behind all of that,” he explains. “I’m excited for everyone to finally be able to see what goes on behind the scenes, how the big fights are made, all the ups and downs as well as a glimpse into my private life.”

Cameras follow Tommy as he prepares for a make-or-break fight against Bosnian Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest; 18 months on since his last bout, if things don’t go to plan, it could be the end of his career.

“The gloves are off in this candid, access all areas insight into the real life of Tommy Fury,” claims Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. “With unprecedented insights, audiences will see Tommy as they never have before. Whilst he remains undefeated in his boxing career, he is also determined to remain on his feet outside of the ring.”

Executive producer Rebecca McLaughlin adds: “Tommy has given extraordinary access, giving us a candid and unfiltered insight into his life and the unpredictable world of boxing.”

It’s a fascinating series, but it won’t be the last time we’ll see him on the small screen. He’s all set to appear in the second run of Netflix hit At Home with the Furys alongside, of course, big bro Tyson – but with his star on the rise, there’s no chance of Tommy being overshadowed.

Miriam Margolyes Discovers New Zealand (Friday 22/08/25, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

“Everything that’s happened to me has happened because I walked towards life rather than away from it,” claims Miriam Margolyes.

She’s certainly led a full and varied existence during her 84 years on the planet, and despite various health concerns, including osteoarthritis, mobility issues and the need for an aortic valve replacement, she continues to do so.

Although an actress by profession, in recent years, Margolyes has reinvented herself somewhat as a travelogue presenter, inspired by a stint on The Real Marigold Hotel in 2016, which saw her explore what Jaipur has to offer pensioners alongside the likes of Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Patti Boulaye.

Her no-nonsense approach and quick wit prompted the BBC to commission Miriam’s Big American Adventure, which has been followed by other shows in a similar vein, including a journey around Scotland with her friend Alan Cumming, an Irish road trip and various tours of Australia, where she holds dual citizenship (her partner since 1968, academic Heather Sutherland, is Australian).

“The more people that I can meet, especially at a time of my life, where I feel that I’m, as it were, in transit, from one stage to another stage of life, I get an excitement from it,” claims Margolyes, explaining her desire to see the world. “I do come to nearly all the interviews I do with an open mind, because the only way you can really reach people is by showing them that you’re listening and prepared to take on board whatever they say.”

She and Sutherland spend part of the year in Australia, so it seemed to be the perfect time for her to make the (relatively) short trip to one of its closest neighbours, New Zealand, for her new, two-part project. It’s also inspired by her appearance in the film Holy Days, in which she plays a nun from the country.

“These shows aren’t meant to be like lessons, although I am terribly much like a teacher – that’s why I was cast as Professor Sprout,” she told Woman’s Day magazine while referencing her popular Harry Potter character. “I want people to have fun, and to learn about the country and these people, and how different people’s lives can be from one’s own. I want to tell people the truth.”

As for New Zealand itself, she declared: “I thought of it as a dear little place. But I didn’t realise the passion and the focus people have – they’re very proud of themselves. There’s a fierce pride in the nation and an awareness of the influence of the Māori people.”

The episodes see her tackle a rugby match, visit the Whanganui River and tour the places where the Lord of the Rings films were made – despite admitting she’s never seen any of them.

She’s also keen to stress that she hopes it won’t be long before she’s heading somewhere new.