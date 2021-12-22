Most of Darrowby and its surrounding fictional farming communities will come together for the annual eagerly anticipated Skeldale House Christmas Eve party, but who will be the favoured (and increasingly admired) guests tucking in to Mrs Hall’s Christmas dinner the next day?

This is one of the storylines teased by Channel 5 as it releases new preview clips of the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special episode, which airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) are seen holding a lively debate over who should be invited to Christmas dinner at Skeldale, with Mrs Hall suggesting that Siegfried’s latest love interest, Diana, should be invited, prompting a cheeky counter-suggestion from the vet.

Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) and Siegfried (Samuel West) at the piano.

Other storylines teased include the final news about Tristan’s exam results and some alarming concerns over Tricki Woo’s health.

The festive episode promises to be a celebration of community spirit and togetherness, a theme certain to chime with many modern-day viewers finally able to gather with friends, neighbours and loved ones this year.

Previous teaser images released by Channel 5 earlier this month show Darrowby, for which the Yorkshire Dales village of Grassington is used, dressed for Christmas with the market square loaded with Christmas trees and holly as Mrs Hall does her shopping for the big day. The Christmas Eve party at Skeldale House has become an eagerly awaited annual event, and this year is no exception.

Series Two ended with the engagement of young vet James Herriot (Nicolas Ralph) and young farmer Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), who now face a timeless and highly recognisable festive dilemma - where to spend Christmas Day and eat their Christmas dinner. Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) is expecting them at Skeldale House and Helen’s sister Jenny (played by Harrogate Grammar School student Imogen Clawson) is planning a feast at the family farm, Heston Grange. The couple are reluctant to disappoint either party, a situation that raises bigger questions about what their lives together will look like in the future.

Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Diana (Dorothy Atkinson) in Darrowby market square, filmed in Grassington.

There is no rest from animal emergencies for the Darrowby vets over the festive period. James attends the seriously ill sheep of a curmudgeonly Dales farmer, while Siefried (Samuel West) is consulted when Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) becomes concerned about the health of her adored, pampered pooch Tricki Woo. Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) realises that it might be time to take himself more seriously and reveals some important news, and a card from James’s father asking him to phone them on Christmas Day leaves him nervous as to whether he can make amends for the disappointment he is causing his parents by not moving back to his native Glasgow.