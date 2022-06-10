Warning: This article contains spoilers

The next episode of Love Island will air on Friday, June 10, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Here’s a sneak peak at what to expect from Thirsk contestant, Tasha Ghouri, and Andrew Le Page on tonight’s episode.

Last time on Love Island, a game of dares resulted in Tasha and Andrew choosing other Islanders. The men on the show were criticised by viewers after their negative reaction to Tasha and Amber’s kiss. Tasha then chose Luca for her dare.

So tonight sees the couple go for a chat to discuss how they are feeling about each other.

Tasha admits to why she chose Luca for her dare and her hesitance to put all her eggs in one basket with Andrew, she’s overcome with emotion and says: “Everyone here, in this villa knows I wear my heart on my sleeve and I do put love out there. In past relationships I’ve done that and I’ve gotten crushed.”

Andrew then reassures Tasha, holding her hand and says: “You don’t have to get upset.”

Then they share an embrace as Andrew comforts her. Tasha says: “With you, I feel like we do have more of an emotional connection and more of something there, I think I was just scared to put myself in that vulnerable position again.”

Tasha then coyla says: “You do make me smile, you do make me feel like I am the only woman in the world and that’s what I want to feel.”