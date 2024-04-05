In a brand-new relationship TV show on E4, six courageous single hopefuls will reject all the conventions and pitfalls of modern, app-based dating, in pursuit of a radical new approach.

The singles’ options will be narrowed down to just two to choose between. One match embodies each single’s usual wants, type and desires; the other reflect their deeper, more fulfilling romantic needs.

Love Triangle will be a 10-episode series, each episode 60 minutes long and produced by Workerbee.

Mike, a Sheffield-born former professional basketball player, on Love Triangle. (Pic credit: E4)

The singles will spend 48 hours getting to know their two matches via text only. In an effort to offer an antidote to the worst aspects of modern dating, this experience requires the singles make their decision without setting eyes on their potential suitors; no pictures or selfies will be allowed.

Following two days of trying to build a virtual connection, the contestants must make the potentially life-changing choice between their two matches, before they meet them on a blind date.

After just 24 hours, the picker and their chosen match will take the extraordinary step of moving in together, to explore what their future might look like. However, around the corner are a series of gripping plot-twists that neither the singles, nor their suitors, will see coming.

Bombshell number 1: Just as the new couples are settling into their new living situation, the rejected love matches will make a shocking, surprise return; the ‘pickers’ must meet their alternative option on a second blind date.

Love Triangle 2024 contestants. (Pic credit: E4)

Bombshell number 2: On this blind date, the new love interest will reveal they are also moving into the shared house to form a love triangle.

Bombshell number 3: After the six singles have spent time dating and getting to know both of their matches, all three will move in together to form a love triangle.

Bombshell number 4: At the end of the experience, each single must make a heartbreaking decision as they have to choose which of their two matches to continue dating in pursuit of long-term love.

Throughout the course of the experience, as the six singles face this string of twists and turns, they will be forced to question themselves, their choices and everything they think they know about love.

This show is inspired by the Australian format, originally developed by the producers of Married at First Sight Australia, this UK version adds a new format and fresh elements.

Among contestants taking part in the show is former professional basketball player, Mike, 40, who has lived and worked in Sheffield.

After growing up in Canada, Mike became a successful professional basketball player, going on to be the captain of England in the Commonwealth Games and played for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years, winning four championships.

