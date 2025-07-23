Makers of All Creatures Great and Small announce Yorkshire saga The Hardacres is renewed for second series
Production company Playground - which also makes All Creatures Great and Small - revealed the recommission in a press release and also on social media, adding: “We’ll see you back at Hardacre Hall.”
The post was quickly circulated by Claire Cooper, who plays Mary Hardacre. Clearly delighted, she wrote: “You asked and it’s COMING … thank you to everyone making this possible.”
Liam McMahon, who plays Sam Hardacre, reposted the Playground announcement, as did Julie Graham, who plays Ma Hardacre, adding: “Dusting off my corset.”
According to Production List, The Hardacres Season 2 will start filming on October 1 this year in Dublin and Wicklow in Ireland. Amy Roberts and Colin Callender are named as executive producers.
The Hardacres TV series is based on CL Skelton’s best-selling novels that form The Hardacre Saga, a sweeping rags-to-riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire, following their lives, loves and fortunes as they move from a grimy fish dock on the North Yorkshire coast to a vast country estate.
Series one saw the determined Hardacres put their last penny into a radical business venture - selling take-away cooked fish - in a bid to survive.
The gamble pays off and they quickly rise to be in a position to buy a country estate, which they rename Hardacre Hall. But ructions are in store thanks to clashes with aristocratic neighbours Lord George Fitzherbert (Owen Roe) – who turns out to be rather genial – and his icy, scheming wife, Lady Emma (Cathy Belton), and daughter Adella (Holly Sturton).
It is hoped that the three Hardacre children, Joe, Liza, and Harry will return played by Adam Little (Ackley Bridge, Coronation Street), Shannon Lavelle and Zak Ford-Williams (Better, Bridgerton), as well as Ingrid Craigie (Blood, Blackshore, You Are Not My Mother) as housekeeper Mrs Dryden, Sarah Agha as Betsy and Taheen Modak (The Bay) as Saunders.
Series one ended with Joe and Betsy's wedding (Betsy is pregnant), following the calling off of Adella's engagement to Lord Hugo (and Joe failing to turn up to meet Adella so they could run away together). There is the possibility of romance for Liza, bright son Harry returned from boarding school, and snooty housekeeper Mrs Dryden was reinstated.
It is not yet known when series two will air. Series one aired in October and November last year, so there has been quite a gap in production.
Although the series was inspired by Skelton novels, it has been modernised bringing in more female characters in the form of Liza and Ma, while the marriage of Sam and Mary portrays an equal partnership.
Author Clement Lister (CL) Skelton was born in Northumberland in 1919, a contemporary of James Herriot (Alf Wight was born in 1916 in Sunderland. He was a Spitfire pilot in the Battle of Britain. He returned to acting, in London and in Scarborough, and wrote the two Hardacre novels in the late 1970s. He died in 1979.
The Hardacres TV series is filmed in Ireland, but is set, like the novels, in Yorkshire – Grimsby, Whitby and Bridlington are mentioned in the opening of the first Hardacre novel.
