The next generation of Doctor Who will see Ncuti Gatwa take over the titular role along with a fresh new cast including Yorkshire actor Michelle Greenidge known for roles in After Life and It’s a Sin.

In November and early December, BBC aired three Doctor Who specials to commemorate the show’s 60th anniversary and saw David Tennant return as the Fourteenth Doctor alongside long-term sidekick Donna, played by Catherine Tate.

Russel T Davies has returned as the writer of the new series and it is set to be very popular. It was announced in January this year that Anita Dobson, known for her role as Angie Watts on Eastenders, will be joining the cast.

Bradford-born actor Michelle Greenidge will also be guest starring in the new series as Doctor Who companion Ruby Sunday’s mother Carla.

Michelle Greenidge. (Pic credit: BBC)

Who is Michelle Greenidge from the new series of Doctor Who?

Michelle was born in Bradford to Jamaican parents and started her career in 2009 in the short film Leave, where she played the role of Claire.

Her next role was the mother in the short film Sorry We Don’t Help Darkies in 2013, which follows a Caribbean family living in Notting Hill, London, during the tension and violence that led to the 1958 race riots. She then portrayed Auntie Jeanie in an episode of the comedy series All About the McKenzies and the same year she went on to appear in various short films, Crude, Samuell Benta’s Perceptions and Daddy’s Girl.

In four episodes of the Sky Living comedy drama Venus vs. Mars in 2015, she played Coun Gretel.

Michelle starred in her first film role in 2016 when she appeared as Ms Vincent in the crime-thriller film The Intent. She reprised her role for the sequel The Intent 2: The Come Up in 2018.

She began portraying the role of receptionist Valerie in the Netflix comedy drama After Life in 2019 and appeared in all three seasons of the show. Since 2020, she has starred in Diane Morgan’s BBC Two comedy Mandy as Lola Okonedo Akimbo, nail technician and best friend to the titular character.

For a year between 2020 and 2021, she portrayed PC Williams in the police comedy drama Code 404. She also played Mrs Manning in Mangrove, the first film in the anthology series Small Axe. In 2021, she played the role of Rosa Babatunde in the Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin.