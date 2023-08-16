National Television Awards 2023: Yorkshire nominations for NTAs this year including Rob Burrow’s documentary and BBC One series Happy Valley
The ceremony for this year's TV awards will take place at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 and votes are open.
The event was first established in 1995, broadcasted by the ITV network and is now regarded as the most prominent ceremony where winners are voted by the general public.
Masked Singer and Masked Dancer presenter Joel Dommett has been presenting the awards since 2021. Here are the Yorkshire nominations.
Yorkshire nominations for NTAs 2023
Authored Documentary
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Happy Valley
Drama Performance
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife)
Serial Drama
Emmerdale
Serial Drama Performance
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street)
Talent Show
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Netflix sci-fi TV show Stranger Things, starring Leeds-born Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, has also been nominated under ‘Returning Drama’ category.