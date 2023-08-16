All Sections
National Television Awards 2023: Yorkshire nominations for NTAs this year including Rob Burrow’s documentary and BBC One series Happy Valley

There are many Yorkshire nominations in various categories for this year’s National Television Awards (NTA) - here is a list of them.
Liana Jacob
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

The ceremony for this year's TV awards will take place at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 and votes are open.

The event was first established in 1995, broadcasted by the ITV network and is now regarded as the most prominent ceremony where winners are voted by the general public.

Masked Singer and Masked Dancer presenter Joel Dommett has been presenting the awards since 2021. Here are the Yorkshire nominations.

Rob Burrow. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)Rob Burrow. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)
Rob Burrow. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)

Yorkshire nominations for NTAs 2023

Authored Documentary

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Happy Valley

Drama Performance

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife)

Serial Drama

Emmerdale

Serial Drama Performance

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street)

Talent Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Netflix sci-fi TV show Stranger Things, starring Leeds-born Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, has also been nominated under ‘Returning Drama’ category.

