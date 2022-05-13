Yorkshire-set comedy Meet The Richardsons to return for two more series

The show, starring Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as themselves, will be returning to Dave for a fourth and fifth series.

The programme was originally set in their home in Hebden Bridge but its last series was based in Leeds.

The domestic mockumentary – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage - is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid as Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.

The show has featured a host of celebrity guest appearances with regulars including Johnny Vegas, Matt Forde and Bernie Clifton, while the most series has included the likes of David and Georgia Tennant, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett, Jed Mercurio, Kerry Katona, Gabby Logan and Sally Lindsay.

Jon tweeted: "Thank you to Dave for being the third member our marriage really needed to keep things alive."