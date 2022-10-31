There are lots of films and TV shows on Netflix that make your skin crawl, with some very distinctive characters that would be the perfect choice for a Halloween costume. From Stranger Things’ Vecna and Eleven to the simple but deadly Nurse Mildred Ratched from the TV series Ratched, developed by Ryan Murphy, there are so many antagonists and protagonists you can draw inspiration from.

Finding the right costume can be a challenge but a challenge most people relish, however, with some of these ideas, you can even make the costumes yourself. For the artists out there, there are some challenging ideas that will get your creative juices flowing if that’s your preference.

We have compiled a list of Halloween costume ideas based on Netflix horror films and TV shows. It’s up to you which of these terrifying or distinctive characters you would like to dress up as.

Netflix logo. (Pic credit: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images)

Halloween costume ideas based on 12 Netflix horror movies and TV shows

Each of these movies and TV shows can include a number of different characters, some that would be easy to create or buy and others that would take some time to design.

The Babysitter

In this teen black comedy horror, a 12-year-old boy finds out his babysitter, who he’s smitten with, is the leader of a satanic cult of teenagers. He must escape before they sacrifice him.

From left to right: Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, and Kiana Madeira attend the premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994. (Pic credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The cult group Bee (Samara Weaving), Sonya (Hannah Mae Lee), Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne) and John (Andrew Bachelor) have their own distinguishing outfits that would make great Halloween costumes.

Night Teeth

Two women with an enigmatic disposition are picked up by a college student, who works as a chauffeur on the side, for a night of parties across Los Angeles. But he soon discovers their bloodthirsty intentions and dangerous mysterious world and he must fight to stay alive.

It’s pretty clear what this movie is about judging by the name - vampires. So why not dress up as Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) for Halloween or even chauffeur Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr)?

Fear Street Part One: 1994

In this supernatural slasher film, a teenager and her friends must take on an evil force that’s cursed their town for centuries following a series of brutal slayings.

At the beginning of the movie, we see a masked person killing book shop employee Heather (Maya Hawke), known as Skull Mask. It doesn’t need any further explanation. Skull Mask is an easy costume to put together whilst also appearing terrifying to look at.

Stranger Things

This science-fiction horror TV series has all the characters to emulate this Halloween. In season one, we have Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in her pale pink dress, blue coat, a buzz cut with a box of Eggos in her hands. Simple, economical, perfect for a child to dress up on Halloween. We also have Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in his chief of police uniform.

In Stranger Things 2, we have ‘Mad Max’ (Sadie Sink) on her skateboard, the four best friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp) in their Ghostbusters Halloween costumes (this would be great for a group of four) and Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) in his 80s style hair.

For Stranger Things 3, Eleven and Max go on a shopping spree and dress in all kinds of 80s looks, which would be great for a Halloween costume. You can also dress up as Robyn Buckley and Steve Harrington in their sailor uniforms.

There are lots of characters in season four you can dress up as. If you are feeling ambitious, why not dress up as Vecna? You can also dress up as Max, with her headphones in listening to Kate Bush’s hit song Running Up That Hill, get yourself an 80s-style wig, create your own Hell Fire t-shirt and dress up as newcomer Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) or come as Jonathan Byers’ friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

So many options with Stranger Things.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This TV series remake of Lemony Snicket’s children’s book of the same name is inspired by the 2004 film starring Jim Carrey.

There are many characters you can pick as your Halloween look including Count Olaf himself (portrayed by Patrick Neil Harris), Esme Squalor (Lucy Punch) and the White-Faced Women (Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins).

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

In this comedy horror film, a man and his daughter come together to save their town after an ancient and troublesome spirit sparks life in their Halloween decorations.

There are lots of clowns and witches featured in this movie, giving you plenty of ideas of fun Halloween costumes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

As she approaches her 16th birthday, Sabrina must pick between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends in this supernatural horror TV show, based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. This comic book series is a darker take on the characters and setting of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) are all characters with eccentric personalities and outfits, perfect for Halloween.

Ratched

Both Nurse Mildred Ratched and her brother Edmund Tolleson are both great characters to dress up as this Halloween.

The Sandman

Ideas from this fantasy drama TV series are Lord Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and nightmares and the ‘ruler of the Dreaming’ and Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), the ruler of Hell.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022 film)

This slasher film is the ninth installment of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and follows a group of influencers who are looking to bring a Texas ghost town back to life, but encounter the legendary killer Leatherface who wears a mask of human skin.

I think you know where I’m going with this. Leatherface has been the Halloween costume of choice since its first movie in 1974.

Van Helsing

The synopsis for this fantasy horror TV series according to Netflix is: “After three years in a coma, Vanessa awakens to a world ravaged by vampires. Now, she and a motley band of fellow survivors fight to stay alive.”

One of the characters, Samuel ‘Sam’ (Christopher Heyerdahl), is a vampire and is a great choice for your Halloween costume. Although it might take some time to put it together.

You

No, I’m not talking about you, but the psychological thriller TV show.

The summary is described by Netflix as: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

