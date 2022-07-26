Calderdale Council has launched a new database that allows property owners in the borough to offer their home or business as a potential filming location.

People with a property they’d like to promote simply need to fill out a form on the website and include a number of images.

According to Film Calderdale, producers and filmmakers look for all kinds of locations for shoots, from apartments to terrace houses and large homes, farms, land, and empty mills.

Smash hit drama Gentleman Jack was filmed in Calderdale

Registering a property on the database is free and there’s no obligation to take part in any future filming.

If a property is of interest for a project, a location scout would visit to ensure it meets the director’s vision.

Should a property be selected for filming, payment tends to vary depending on the production and how disruptive the shoot may be.

According to the council, demand for locations in the borough is growing following the successful filming of a number of projects, including Gentleman Jack, The Gallows Pole, and Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Calderdale has a growing reputation as a great place for film companies to shoot.

“We’ve received some fantastic feedback about how accommodating we’ve been, going the extra mile to ensure that filming goes smoothly.

“The resulting productions have been a brilliant showcase for the borough and have also provided a real boost for our visitor economy.

“Finding the right location is a key part of deciding where to film a production and producers are always on the lookout for film-friendly locations for shooting.

“Our new Film Calderdale website allows residents or businesses to offer their premises as a potential filming location, providing opportunities for local people and further highlighting the vast and varied options within the borough for filming different types of productions.”