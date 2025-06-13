Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure and Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025: TV highlights

Here are some of the TV highlights coming up in the week ahead starting Saturday, June 14, including Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure and Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025.

Fake (Saturday 14/06/25, ITV1, 10.55pm & 11.50pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you’ve been gripped by the drama, Fake, which concludes tonight with a double bill, you may be intrigued to learn it was inspired by a true story.

Noel Edmonds. Picture: Press Association.

The eight-part series is based on a memoir of the same name by journalist Stephanie Wood, which explored her traumatic relationship with a con artist.

Wood says: “I met Joe [the name she gives him in the book] through an online dating app and spent 15 months with him. He told me he was a former architect, farmer and property developer. He seemed to be compassionate and decent and to share my values. He led me to think we might have a future together.

“But his increasingly erratic behaviour, his constant cancellations and contradictory stories, left me in a state of high anxiety and self-doubt.”

In the drama, Stephanie becomes Birdie, a food writer who meets Joe on a dating app. He seems perfect on paper, but Birdie doesn’t feel a spark on their first date. However, after worrying that she’s being too picky, she decides to give him another chance and finds herself falling for him, while viewers are left wishing she’d trusted her first impression.

But how close is the drama to Wood’s own experiences? The journalist says: “Generally, the adaptation has hewn closely to the truth of my story but for narrative and dramatic reasons, there are some departures. For instance, early in the series, someone warns Birdie to ‘run’. I wish someone had told me that! Plus, Birdie gives Joe a key to her apartment: I never gave him a key … I had a niggling sense that to do so would not be wise.”

And she has nothing but praise for the actress playing the title role. Wood says: “Watching Asher Keddie embody ‘Birdie’ is both thrilling and unsettling. With subtle shifts in expression, she captures the wild emotional swings I experienced – hope and excitement at the possibility of love, that I might finally have met my guy, mixed with creeping doubt and anxiety.”

Those doubts are increasingly hard to ignore in the penultimate episode, as Birdie turns up at Tovey and Anton’s wedding alone. She claims that Joe is on his way, but the lie proves difficult to keep up as he stops making contact and she’s presented with evidence of the Eldorado sale.

When it all gets too much, Birdie ends up lashing out at Margeaux.

Luckily, in the final edition, it seems Birdie is ready to pick herself up and start uncovering the truth, which means talking to Joe’s ex-business partners, brothers and the infamous Tessa Rain. Is Birdie ready for what she’s about to uncover?

Wood says she hopes that by opening up about her own experiences, someone else will be spared a similar ordeal.

She says: “By exposing the tactics of manipulation, gaslighting, and emotional fraud, I hope that people will feel empowered to trust their instincts, recognise red flags, and seek support if they find themselves in similar situations.

“Ultimately, I want Fake to spark important conversations about vulnerability, resilience and the complexities of trust in the digital age.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 (Sunday 15/06/25, ITV1, 6pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We’re in a bit of a barren period football-wise, unless your club is involved in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The regular season has ended and the only international tournament this summer, the Women’s Euros, isn’t due to start until early July. Thankfully, slipping into the schedule to sate our appetite for the beautiful game is Soccer Aid.

Okay, so it’s just a bit of fun rather than a hotly contested match (although try telling that to some of the participants), it’s never less than entertaining as a mix of celebrities and former players take to the pitch to raise money for UNICEF.

It’s almost 20 years since one of the charity’s ambassadors, Robbie Williams, came up with the format which, like many of the best ideas, is simple. The surprise is that wonder nobody had thought of it before – an all-star England team made up of famous folk and legendary ex-professionals (one of which must be a goalkeeper) take on a World XI.

This year’s event has already raised a tidy sum thanks in no small part to Sam Thompson. The former Made in Chelsea star embarked on a gruelling 260-mile mission to carry the match ball from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in London to the venue – Manchester United’s Old Trafford. The idea was to run and cycle the entire route, something that left him in pain, as those who watched last Friday’s documentary, Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission for Soccer Aid, will be aware. Whether he’s fit enough to take part in the game itself remains to be seen.

Now 51, Williams is no longer playing, but he is part of England’s coaching set-up alongside Tyson Fury, David James, Vicky McClure and Harry Redknapp, who will be calling on the skills of Paddy McGuinness, Louis Tomlinson, Denise Lewis, Steph Houghton, Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and captain Jill Scott, among others.

Peter Schmeichel and Robbie Keane take charge of the World XI, which includes Lee Mack, Martin Compston, Gorka Marquez, Richard Gadd, Harry Kewell, Edwin Van Der Sar, Leonardo Bonucci and Carlos Tevez, while Keane is also lined up to play.

“We are incredibly proud here at ITV of our partnership with UNICEF UK since the inception of Soccer Aid for UNICEF back in 2006,” says Kevin O’Brien, ITV’s Entertainment Commissioning Editor; the station is once again broadcasting the match, have already got viewers in the mood for it by also showing several themed programmes, including editions of Deal or No Deal and The 1% Club.

Last year, England won the game 6-3, courtesy of goals by Joe Cole, Ellen White, Steven Bartlett (who nabbed two), Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott; Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero and Billy Wingrove were on the scoresheet for the visitors. The home team will be hoping for a repeat of that, particularly as it would allow them to draw level on the number of wins – the World XI are currently ahead with seven from 13 matches.

Whatever happens, a good time should be had by all, with the real winners being the charity and those it helps.

Ragdoll (Monday 16/06/25, BBC1, 11.10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

There are so many police dramas on our screens, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd.

However, Ragdoll, which comes to BBC1 after previously airing on Alibi, manages it with a truly attention-grabbing premise.

The title refers to a ‘body’ made up of parts from six different victims, which is discovered hanging from the ceiling of a London flat.

That may sound grim, but Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who plays cop DS Nathan Rose, reassures viewers that the show isn’t as bleak as you might think.

Speaking ahead of the series’ original broadcast, he said: “I would describe Ragdoll as a horror thriller that’s also really funny.

“I know that’s a strange combination, but all of those elements are at play; it’s genuinely scary, but also taut, and fast-paced – in fact, I under-estimated on the page how much of an action series it was. It’s like a Korean-style thriller that also has that vein of really British humour… what’s great about this show is, as dark as it gets, it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

He added: “I genuinely defy anyone to say one second of it is boring; it’s like the least boring show I’ve ever seen.”

If that wasn’t enough to persuade Lloyd-Hughes, whose previous credits include The Inbetweeners, Killing Eve and Madame Bovary and who will soon be seen in The Thursday Murder Club, to sign up, there’s also the fact that he’s got a great character to get his teeth into.

The actor explained: “[DS Rose] used to be a slightly more senior officer, but he’s spent time away from the police due to a deeply troubling personal incident involving a suspect.

“Where we meet him in the show is almost in a work rehabilitation setting, and he’s trying to find his feet. Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for the viewers, the case he’s getting involved in as we start the show gets him dragged back into the very case that got him removed from the police force in the first place. So that’s the push and pull.”

Luckily, DS Rose doesn’t have to do it all alone. He’s joined in the investigation into the ‘ragdoll’ by DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), and former LAPD cop-turned-London DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale).

The stakes are raised when Rose receives a mysterious envelope containing a list of names, which suggests the killer is already lining up their next targets. Can the cops find the murderer before they strike again?

In the second episode of tonight’s opening double bill, the team looks into the second name on the list, but Rose’s past and his unconventional interview techniques raise questions about whether he should be involved at all.

As Lloyd-Hughes says of his character: “He’s trying to fix his mind – but also at the same time, more than anything else, trying to fix the case as well. So, he’s trying to juggle those things: fix his relationships, fix the case, and fix what’s left of his own sanity.”

In the Footsteps of Killers (Tuesday 17/06/25, Channel 4, 10pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Emilia Fox is now immersed in the world of crime – of the televisual variety only, of course.

She may have begun her small screen career by featuring in period dramas, such as the BBC’s adaptations of Pride and Prejudice (yes, THAT one, featuring a wet-shirted Colin Farrell; she played the sister of his character) and Rebecca, but since 2004 she’s been front and centre in Silent Witness, popped up in an episode of Agatha Christie’s Marple, and also appeared in The Tunnel, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Signora Volpe.

Oh yes, we also mustn’t forget that she’s found the time to present documentary series Murdertown and co-host In the Footsteps of Killers with expert criminologist Professor David Wilson.

She reteams with Wilson for a third run of their show this week; the pair first established their partnership in 2019’s Jack the Ripper – The Case Reopened, a BBC programme in which they used modern investigative techniques to tackle the notoriously unsolved Victorian era murders.

“I am delighted that Channel 4 have given David and I the chance to explore and shed light on fascinating unsolved cases,” says Fox. “We use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully bring new evidence to these true crime cases which have gone under the radar.”

Wilson adds: “I am delighted to be working again with Emilia. This series takes true crime in a different direction by using new criminological techniques to shine a light on unsolved cases which have for too long remained in the dark. Our goal in every episode is to get justice for the victims and I sincerely believe that is possible.

“True crime is crime fact that looks like crime fiction, but we never forget that these are genuine cases that we are discussing and that real people died.”

The third series features six episodes – the most yet, proving the show’s popularity (as well as the public’s thirst for genre) – and begins with the murder of Bulic Forsythe. The 42-year-old Lambeth Council worker was beaten to death at his Clapham home in 1993 before the property was set alight.

Future editions delve into the deaths of 22-year-old mother-of-three and sex worker Janine Downes from Wolverhampton, Vera Anderson, who was called away from home before being found murdered in Widnes in 1991, wealthy businessman Ken Brown, who was shot dead at his Leicestershire smallholding in 1994, and the double slaying of lovers Brian Price and Susan Tetrault in 1986.

Also set to be featured is the disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah, a mother-of-two who hasn’t been seen since CCTV footage picked her up heading towards a local shop in Worthing in 2018.

All of them have baffled the police detectives charged with figuring out what happened. Fox has become something of an expert having spent years researching crime for her acting roles, which means she’s a real asset to the more experienced Williams; here’s hoping the duo can find some much-needed closure for the victims’ heartbroken loved ones.

Long Lost Family: Born Without a Trace (Wednesday 18/06/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Inspired by Dutch TV series Spoorloos, Long Lost Family became an instant hit when it debuted on ITV in 2011. The strand picked up Baftas for Best Features Programme in 2014 and 2021, so little wonder the format led to sister shows What Happened Next, and this series, which has been another ratings-winner since 2019.

Now Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell return with a fresh run of documentaries combining new DNA technology with detective work to find answers for foundlings.

The first case takes viewers back to 1966, when infant Simon was left in the outside toilet block of a mother and baby home in Neath in south Wales. In an unconnected incident, four years later in Christchurch, England, newborn Lisa was left in another baby’s pram.

Unsurprisingly, Simon and Lisa are still keen to know who left them and why.

For Davina, co-presenting any show at all is remarkable given her experiences over the past couple of years. In August 2023, a brain tumour was discovered which temporarily sent her into freefall. Thankfully her surgeon removed the colloid cyst, a growth so rare a mere three in a million people suffer from it. Needless to say it was an emotional time, but family and friends rallied round. Ms McCall even landed her own chauffeur after being told by medics that driving was out of the question after her op. Davina’s 18-year-old son Chester has not only been getting his mum from A to B, but also inspired her to finish her maths A-level.

Naturally there was plenty of support from Davina’s other kids, 23-year-old Holly, Tilly, 21, and Davina’s partner of the past few years, hairdresser Michael Douglas. They had known each other since her days on the original Big Brother, when Douglas used to work wonders with her locks, and soon after unlocked the key to her heart. Yes, a groanworthy gag worthy of any segue on The One Show, a series which has been a nice little earner for Michael over the years.

But back to Davina, who has been busier than ever with her Begin Again podcast – which encourages middle-aged listeners to embrace their time of life – pending BBC One relationship show Stranded on Honeymoon Island, and a 5km run round Battersea Park for the Lady Garden Foundation Family Challenge. That mid-June mini marathon, her first since the operation, is a cause close to her heart; Davina’s mum Florence died of ovarian cancer 13 years ago, so she’s been extra vigilant checking her own health since.

Given her history with exhausting challenges in the past, it’s a wonder Davina has not been nicknamed ‘Run DMC’, especially considering she once completed a gruelling Sport Relief challenge – all 500 miles of it in just seven days.

And when it comes to a hit series like Long Lost Family, in all its incarnations, that’s another tear-jerking project which looks set to run and run.

Murder Most Puzzling (Thursday 19/06/25, Channel 5, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

A crossword-setter puts their logic and problem-solving skills to work as a detective – sound familiar?

If you’re thinking it reminds you of the BBC’s comedy crime hit Ludwig, that’s understandable, but Phyllis Logan compares her new series Murder Most Puzzling to two very different, much-loved shows.

She says: “The programme is a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids! It is a police procedural, but not as we know it and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it.”

Based on the Puzzle Lady novels by American author Parnell Hall, the comedy-drama moves the action from Connecticut to the market town of Bakerbury, where the local police are stumped by a murder.

In desperation, DCI Adam Hooper (Adam Best) turns to eccentric newcomer Cora Felton (Logan), who is famous for writing newspaper puzzles, to see if she can work out the significance of a crossword that was found on the body.

Cora throws herself into the case, assembling her own crack team of niece Sherry (Charlotte Hope), local journalist Anton (Alistair Brammer), and his ex-girlfriend Becky Baidwan (Yasmin Seky), an amoral lawyer who will be a great asset if she doesn’t decide to throw them all under the bus. And Cora may have more to lose than it initially appears…

Logan is an actress in demand – so far this year, we’ve seen her in Miss Austen and The Bombing of Pan Am 103, and she soon will be reprising her role as housekeeper Mrs Carson (nee Hughes), in the movie Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. So, what was it that drew her to Murder Most Puzzling? Well, it seems the scripts and the humour were a big part of it.

She says: “Our writer, Dominique Maloney wrote such a clever, funny script and that’s what I focussed on for the whole shoot, because if you play the episodes as they are written you just can’t go wrong.”

She adds: “Normal police procedurals aren’t usually that interesting to me to be honest. I liked being in Shetland with Ashley Jensen because it had a great twist at the end, and I was playing a wonderful, nasty character, so that was great. I was also in a show called Guilt, which was different as well because it was more of a black comedy.

“Murder Most Puzzling was appealing to me because it’s just so wacky and different, and ultimately entertaining I hope. I hope that people enjoy it for its entertainment value. You can’t accuse this show of being bleak.”

Then of course there’s her character, Cora, who is as colourful as her outfits. Logan says: “Cora is her own woman and that’s what makes her intriguing – she wants a Bloody Mary for breakfast, so she has one, why not?!

“Her niece despairs of her, and it’s true that Cora does some things I shouldn’t really laugh about, she’s not PC at all, but she’s a character that I absolutely believe.

“Of course, she has a big secret too, which will be quite dangerous if it comes out…”

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure (Friday 20/06/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Many folks in their seventies can get a little blobby, and may even suffer a crinkley bottom. Noel Edmonds knows that better than most as the man synonymous with both elements returns to TV for a new three-part series.

A few years ago, the veteran presenter bought land around Ngatimoti, a small rural town on New Zealand’s South Island. He and wife Liz have since been building a hospitality business in the heart of the community, including a vineyard, coffee cart, general store, a restaurant and pub, which is about to re-open to the public for its second season.

“New Zealand’s a great place to come to,” explains Noel, who doesn’t seem to have aged in the past 20 years. “(But) it’s not the easiest place to set up a business.” Clearly he’s game for anything, including dressing up as Gandalf, though the temporary Lord of the Rings scene is interrupted by a spotted character from his past.

“You travel half-way around the world and he turns up!” sighs Noel as Mr Blobby inevitably steals the moment.

For many viewers, it’s a chance to catch up with a TV favourite who dominated the media for decades – that’s Mr Edmonds, not Mr Blobby. But in case you’re wondering “Noel who?”, here’s the lowdown.

The Essex-born broadcaster took his first step on the showbiz ladder in 1968, reading the news on Radio Luxembourg. A year later he was on Radio 1, filling in for the likes of Kenny Everett. By 1970, Noel was offered his own show, and the rest is a rollercoaster ride of TV offerings like Top of the Pops, an early version of Top Gear, and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop.

More than 160 episodes of that Saturday morning kids’ strand left Noel hungry for higher ratings, so he swapped to BBC One prime time in 1982 with The Late, Late Breakfast Show. Alas, the death of participant Michael Lush in a stunt-filled segment was one of the darkest days in British TV, and the show was cancelled in 1986. After assorted other projects came and went, Edmonds eventually scored another weekend hit with Noel’s House Party.

Between 1991 and 1999, that Bafta-winning confection, based at Crinkley Bottom, boosted Edmonds’ profile. And as frontman for game show Deal Or No Deal, he won a new generation of fans during the original strand’s 11-year run. However, by 2016 the show had ended, and its host did a vanishing act worthy of Derren Brown.

Which brings us back to 2018, when Noel and Liz made a new life for themselves 11,000 miles from the UK. A fair old distance, though handy when he was offered a substantial fee to participate in series 18 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in neighbouring Australia.