The new episode of Channel 5 series Our Great Yorkshire Life will feature famous landmarks in York, the region’s food capital Malton, Newby Hall and a farm in Halifax and will star Emmerdale actors Dean Andrews and Liam Fox.

Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews and his co-star Liam Fox will travel to York to investigate the city’s illustrious Roman past.

They will meet with archaeologist Kurt Hunter-Mann in the York Museum Gardens where they will learn of his four year career excavating a second century fortress tower before they meet head curator Andrew Morrison who shows them the remains of the Roman Empire’s most legendary character, a gladiator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then Kurt will take them to the basement of a pub where they are shown one of the city’s greatest archaeological finds - a bath house - uncovered by builders nearly a century ago.

Clifford's Tower in York on the series Our Great Yorkshire Life. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

In Malton, proud locals are now claiming that their town is the gastro capital of Yorkshire. Recently, many artisan producers have set up their business, one of whom is trail blazing Florian Poirot who has been wowing the foodies with his award-winning pastries for three years.

Florian’s specialty is macaron, a sweet French delicacy first created in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century. In modern years, Florian is about to throw out the rule book with a brand-new savoury macaron but will Malton’s tastebuds be ready for it?

At Newby Hall, the grounds of the stately home are about to be the setting for an elaborate contest full of fizz, bang and pyrotechnic pizzazz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the 19th National Firework Champions competition and representing Yorkshire are Andy Pittam and Mark Johnson who will be leading the Pontefract-based Blaze fireworks team.

At a 200-acre farm in Southowram, Halifax, farmer Stephen Short, 25, needs to prioritise his young livestock. It is lambing season for his prize Hampshire Down flock.

The vigilant farmer needs to keep a watchful eye across his three lambing sheds as the last two days have seen 12 lambs born and more and more ewes are due to lamb at any time.