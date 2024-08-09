A stunning stately home in Yorkshire is set to feature in the latest series of Our Lives on BBC One.

Wentworth Woodhouse was once one of the grandest and most important stately homes in the country. It fell into decline from the late 1900s and when a preservation trust took over in 2017, the ruined and roofless grade II* listed Camellia House was on the Heritage At Risk Register.

The story of the restoration, and what is happening there in the future, is the focus of the hour-long episode which will be available on iPlayer from August 16.

The film will introduce viewers to "Brasso Dave", "Classy Scrubber" Rosemary, and other locals who spend all their free time working hard to restore the fortunes of the historic home.

They are among an army of skilled workers and local volunteers who are undertaking the most challenging heritage restoration project of a generation.

This year has been a momentous one for Wentworth Woodhouse, with a £5m project to help the Camellia House blossom again, while there are also plans for a hotel and colourful events to pull in the public.

Rob Pittam, Managing Director at Robin Hood Media which is the production company behind Our Yorkshire Stately Home, says: “We’ve been captivated by the people carrying out the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse. It’s much more than a tale of plucky amateurs restoring a few old rooms.

“The volunteers and staff are carrying out a very highly-skilled restoration of international importance, handling tens of millions of pounds worth of renovation projects and carrying it all out to the highest of standards. We wanted to pay tribute to that passion and success.”

The film will form part of a new 12-part series of the show, which will tell stories from communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. They will be airing a new episode every week, with one of the Welsh shows going out first on August 16 at 7.30pm, but the other eleven episodes will be released on iPlayer at the same time.

Other stories include two sisters aiming to strike a deal to host a charity football match with big name stars from the Wales Euro 2016 squad, amateur darts players competing in a local pub league, and a GP who communicates with seals.

BBC Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, says: “Our Lives showcases the extraordinary lives of people from across the UK – their passions, their dreams, and their resilience. Celebrating unique stories from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England, Our Lives provides a remarkable and authentic snapshot of life across these islands.”

