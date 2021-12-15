But tonight there is even more of a Yorkshire feel as you can watch three-and-a-half hours of programming all about Yorkshire.

You'll have to use catch up or record one of the shows to make sure you can fit in Our Yorkshire Farm, Christmas at Castle Howard, Nick Knowles' Heritage Rescue and Walking With Steph McGovern all on the same night, but it will be worth it.

So, here's your plan for a Yorkshire night in front of the telly sorted.

Amanda Owen and her family on their Ravenseat farm

Walking With Steph McGovern - 7.30pm BBC2

Okay, so it's a repeat of a show that was on a few weeks ago, but have you ever got bored of sweeping shots of the stunning Yorkshire Dales? Me neither.

Growing up in Middlesbrough, Steph knows all too well about the beauty of North Yorkshire, and is featured here walking around the valley of Littondale. Walking alone with just a 360 degree camera, the presenter makes her way from Foxup to Arncliffe, before following the River Skirfare to Litton.

Steph McGovern is walking in the Dales

Along the way, she talks about why the Dales has a special place in her heart, and gives her thoughts on fame and family.

Our Yorkshire Farm - 8pm Channel 5

With Christmas next week (yes, it is that soon) what better way to get yourself prepared for the festive season than exploring what life is like on Amanda Owen's remote Ravenseat farm over the holidays.

It's Christmas 2020 for the Owen family and the whole brood are back at home for the holiday season.

Castle Howard is preparing for Christmas

But the work doesn't stop as Miles and Sydney have to round up the chickens and get them into the barn due to an outbreak of bird flu, while Amanda's prize heifer is due to give birth.

Christmas at Castle Howard - 9pm Channel 4

After those Yorkshire hors d'oeurves, it's time for the really good stuff. A brand new episode showing how they prepare for Christmas at Castle Howard is 'on four'.

Camera crews have been given an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the historic stately home in North Yorkshire - famed for featuring in Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton - is celebrating Christmas.

Nick Knowles goes behind the scenes to see how Wentworth Woodhouse is being restored

This year, the castle has been transformed for with an extravagant ‘Christmas in Narnia’ theme.

It’s a race against time to install the ambitious and lavish decorations throughout the grand interior with the centrepiece in the marbled Great Hall, a 30-foot frozen Christmas tree adorned with over 2,500 baubles, proving a particular challenge.

When the tree arrives late and requires emergency surgery with a chainsaw, the Howards and their creative team face a massive struggle to fit it and flock it without damaging the gallery of priceless ancient Greek statues looking on.

Nick Knowles' Heritage Rescue - 9pm Quest

This is where the record button or catch up will have to come in. Record Nick Knowles' new show if you can, or watch it live and catch up with Castle Howard on 4OD. Or put two TVs next to each other and watch them at the same time for maximum Yorkshire-ness.

This new show sees DIY SOS star Nick Knowles head to Wentworth Woodhouse to take a look at the expert craftspeople and artisans who are helping to carry out the vital repairs at the historic stately home.

Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham was once home to the Marquesses of Rockingham and the Earls of Fitzwilliam - but had fallen into decay after over 70 years of neglect.