And whether you're just looking for a fancy dress outfit, or you want to look the part with a smart suit or long coat, plenty of stores have looked to cash in on the trend.

And that includes Doncaster retro and vintage clothing store Dekades, who have not only got the clothing but have also created artwork to mark the show's sixth and final series.

Dekades, which is in the town's Corn Exchange, sells overcoats, suits and of course, those famous peaked caps, as well as a full range of 1920s and 1930s fashions for men and women.

Dekades store in Doncaster has Peaky Blinders outfits and artwork

And the latest addition to the stall is a series of atmospheric paintings of the famous Birmingham crime gang which can help dressers live the full Peaky Blinders experience.

Artist Andy Hollinghurst, who also has a stall in the market, created the moody paintings which capture the gritty lives of the real life gang who terrorised Birmingham in the early 1900s.

The drama focusing on the crime gang has become a global phenomenon, with viewers eagerly awaiting the finale of the show which tells the story of the Shelby family.

The series, which stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Joe Cole, shows the family’s ups and downs between the two world wars – and features the family members dishing out their own brand of violence using peaked caps fitted with razor blades to slash victims.