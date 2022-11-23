Television crews took over an award-winning Yorkshire restaurant as they continue to film a new ITV drama in the region.

The Sheesh Mahal Indian restaurant, on Kirkstall Road in Burley, was shut on Tuesday (Nov 22) as crews continued to work on the ITV drama Platform 7.

The show, which is said to be “gripping psychological thriller”, is based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel of the same name. It is set to be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, and will be available to watch on there months before it is aired on ITV. It has been adapted by award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne, best known for The Politician’s Wife, Him, White Heat and The Virgin Queen.

Paula said: “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies."

The Sheesh Mahal Indian restauran was shut as film crews continued to work on the ITV drama Platform 7.

Run by owner Azram Chaudhry since February 1990, the Sheesh Mahal has long been a favourite on Kirkstall Road. It has won numerous awards and is considered one of Leeds’s most popular Indian restaurants. The restaurant was the winner of Best in West Yorkshire category in the Cobra Good Curry Guide 2014.