Pregnant Helen Skelton gets bitten by donkey live on TV as she presents Winter on the Farm

This is the moment a heavily pregnant Helen Skelton is bitten by a donkey live on television as she presents a show in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:45 pm

The presenter has had medical support on standby should she go into labour early while presenting the show, but it was TV doctor Amir Khan who rushed to her aid when a foal named Wonkey Donkey bit her finger while live on air.

Skelton was chatting to farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire - where Winter on the Farm Live is being filmed - about their new Swiss Valais Ram when the incident happened.

The show was featuring images of the ram when viewers heard Helen scream in pain. The donkey then attempted to bite the presenter - who is due to give birth on New Year's Eve - on the bum. At the beginning of tonight's episode, she was seen holding a hot water bottle against her bump.

Helen Skelton has been presenting Winter on the Farm live all week

Co-presenter Jules Hudson said: "Just to show that we are live and things bite we are on a farm.”

The 38-year-old, who is married to rugby league player Richie Myler, soldiered on for the rest of the show, which nearly didn't go ahead at all.

Storm Barra has hit parts of Yorkshire and Cannon Hall Farm is no different. The winds came in as the team began broadcasting and the team said if they had to go off air, an episode of The Yorkshire Vet would be shown instead.

The show is set to go on again tonight and tomorrow, where Skelton will be speaking to Julian Norton, star of The Yorkshire Vet.

Winter on the Farm live is from Monday to Thursday this week at 8pm on Channel 5.

