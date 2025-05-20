Reuben: Life in the Dales: Yorkshire farmer to challenge his fear of heights by skydiving over Yorkshire Dales in next episode of Channel 5 series

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Next week Reuben Owen will be challenging his fear of heights in a skydive over the Yorkshire Dales in the Channel 5 series Reuben: Life in the Dales.

Reuben: Life in the Dales has been a hit show for the public and in the second episode of series two, the Our Yorkshire Farm star takes on a new apprentice, his 18-year-old brother Miles.

They both excavate a giant pond for friend and farmer Adam. The site is ideal for a fishing pond lying in a deep valley at risk of flooding, but when heavy rainfall turns the sodden clay ground into a bog, the young apprentice quickly gets a digger stuck axel-deep and Tommy is called on to help save the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reuben and Sonny return to client John’s barn to shore up the crumbling foundations they unearthed in the summer. Though Reuben soon realises he is playing a giant game of Jenga with his digger, struggling to build a retaining wall from enormous limestone blocks.

Reuben and his skydiving instructor Nick, in freefall 15kft in the air skydiving. (Pic credit: Channel 5)placeholder image
Reuben and his skydiving instructor Nick, in freefall 15kft in the air skydiving. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

A few months ago, Tommy turned 18 and was given a Red Letter Day present he’s eager to share. He plans to help his friend Reuben face his fear of heights and surprises him with an invite to skydive over their northern home, despite the fact that Reuben has never been on a plane before.

No matter where you are, subscribe to the YP Daily Newsletter for the best news about home

Tommy is battling the elements 150 miles away near Hull as high winds from a hurricane in the Atlantic make it challenging to batten down his haul of straw bales, and he needs help from fellow young trucker Lizzie.

Back in the Dales, Tommy and Reuben are enjoying a pub lunch after a leisurely vintage tractor ride through the beautiful hills of his home. As their old engines are in good working order Tommy convinces Reuben to enter a tractor pulling contest which will test their beloved machines’ muscle to the maximum.

The second episode of Reuben: Life in the Dales series two will air on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 on Channel 5 at 8pm.

Related topics:Yorkshire DalesChannel 5Our Yorkshire Farm
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice