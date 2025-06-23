The Great North Air Ambulance Service will be featured in the next episode of the Channel 5 series Reuben Own: Life in the Dales alongside Amanda Owen and her son Miles.

A doctor and paramedic from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) will feature in an upcoming episode of the series.

Dr Rachel Hawes OBE and paramedic Mike Sproat will star in the sixth episode of the season two of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales which airs on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8pm.

The team from GNAAS treated Miles Owen, son of Amanda Owen, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, when he had a diabetic emergency on Ravenseat Farm in December 2022.

Mike Sproat, Miles Owen, Rachel Hawes and Amanda Owen on Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Miles was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, where he made a good recovery, and two years later Miles and Amanda visited GNAAS’ base in Langwathby to thank the team who helped them.

The reunion was captured by the camera crew for Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben Owen’s spin-off series, which focuses on his emerging heavy plant machinery business in the remote Yorkshire Dales, with support from his friends and family.

In episode six, Amanda and Miles are seen driving to GNAAS’ base and watching the aircraft land on the helipad after the charity’s critical care team returned from attending an incident.

Mr Sproat, who is a critical care paramedic at GNAAS, is on board the aircraft, along with Dr Hawes, who not only works shifts at GNAAS, but is an army reservist and consultant in anaesthesia and prehospital emergency medicine at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Dr Rachel Hawes chatting to Amanda and Miles Owen. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The pair reunite with Amanda and Miles and sit down for a chat about the incident, as well as giving them a tour of the aircraft, including showing them the kit they carry on board which is used to treat patients such as Miles.

Suddenly the tour is cut short when the team are called out to an incident, and Miles and Amanda thank them before watching the aircraft take off to help another person in need.

Dr Hawes said: “We’re pleased that we were able to make a positive impact in Miles’ life and it was nice to see him looking so well when he visited our base.

“It was also a pleasure to meet Amanda again, under much better circumstances. We hope this episode helps shine a light on the vital work we do at GNAAS, and encourages more people to support our charity, as we currently need to raise £9.3m a year to continue providing life-saving care across the region.”

GNAAS needs to raise £9.3 million a year to remain operational and continue to respond to incidents across the region.