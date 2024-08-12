The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to two serious incidents in North Yorkshire, one of which resulted in the death of a man.

The charity air ambulance service responded to two incidents in North Yorkshire, including one where a man in his 30s died after getting into difficulties in a river.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the River Wharf in Burnsall after reports of a man had entered the river and encountered difficulties.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday (August 11) and fire crews later found the body of the man in the water.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 4.39pm today (Sunday, August 11) to reports that a person had entered the River Wharfe in Burnsall and encountered difficulties.

“We attended along with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Our colleagues from the fire service located a man in his 30s who had sadly passed away.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are ongoing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. However, there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The second incident took place on Sunday (August 11), when the GNAAS critical care team was activated at 2.13pm to reports of a crash in Newbiggin, North Yorkshire.

A doctor and a paramedic were part of the rescue team and arrive at the scene at 2.29pm.

Working alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the team were able to airlift the patient to hospital in 19 minutes.

These are just two of 15 call outs the GNAAS attended over the weekend.