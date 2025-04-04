Reunion, Grace and Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr: TV highlights this week

Here are some TV highlights from Saturday, April 5, including Reunion, Grace and Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

The Hit List (Saturday 05/04/25, BBC1, 6.50pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Ken Bruce’s much-loved radio quiz PopMaster has now made the jump to TV, but all the winners get are bragging rights and a gold or platinum disc. So, if you want to convert your music knowledge into cash, The Hit List is still your best option.

Michelle Ogundehin and Alan Carr in Interior Design Masters. Picture: BBC/DSP/Georgina Vincent.

Hosted by husband-and-wife team Marvin and Rochelle Humes (who know a thing or two about pop themselves, having racked up hits with JLS and the Saturdays respectively), it first aired in 2019 and is still proving a hit with viewers.

The couple believe that’s because everyone can play along at home. Speaking ahead of a previous series, Rochelle said: “I think that The Hit List is a show that the whole family can sit down together and watch. You know you’re on to a winner when your kids want to play, as do the grandparents and the parents.

“It’s rare to find something that you can all watch together these days and that’s what attracted us to it. We originally played this game together as a family and we’ve always had a passion for it.”

Marvin added: “I completely agree. It’s a light-hearted music quiz, it’s fun, all-inclusive across the genres. It involves everybody, sitting in front of the telly shouting out the answers. Everyone loves music and everyone loves a quiz and it’s the culmination of both of those and we’re really lucky to be a part of the show.”

Daniel Brennan (MATTHEW GURNEY) in Reunion. Photo: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire.

Playing along at home is one thing though – it’s quite another when you know the nation is potentially going to be watching. Luckily, the hosts are keen to put the contestants at ease.

Rochelle says: “I think just hold your nerve a bit, which is easier said than done. A lot of people are so brilliant and have such an ear for music and a great memory bank, but they let the nerves get the better of them. That’s the thing you can’t practice, especially on that last round where they money is counting down at a rapid place, it’s so intimidating. I always say to them, ‘just look at us, don’t look at the clock’ because they’ll lose their head.”

Tonight, The Hit List returns with a celebrity edition. The famous faces are playing for charity, which may leave them feeling under even more pressure to win up to £10,000 for their chosen charity.

The star teams are CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer, soap stars Nick Pickard and Danielle Harold (aka Tony from Hollyoaks and Lola from EastEnders), and pop duo Jedward.

According to Marvin, there’s not much point in trying to swot up in advance of the quiz, especially when The Hit List covers several decades and a wide array of genres. He says: “Where the music’s concerned, you can’t really research, you either know the records or you don’t. There’s no guarantee of what songs you’re going to get.”

But could any of tonight’s famous contestants have been researching chart history, just in case?

Grace (Sunday 06/04/25, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Some things are, it seems, simply meant to be. Take turning Peter James’s long-running Roy Grace series of novels into a TV drama. Not only does the show have a ready-made fanbase because the books sell in their millions around the globe (the Queen herself is said to be a fan), but they’re already pretty cinematic, perhaps because James worked as a film producer before putting pen to paper.

The only surprise is that it took so long for them to make it to the screen – the first Grace book, Dead Simple, was published in 2005, while the TV series didn’t appear until 2021. However, ITV1 is making up for lost time – we’re about to be treated to the fifth series.

“We are working so closely with Peter James to bring the books to life, hopefully fans will continue to be happy with what we’ve done,” says John Simm, who plays the title character, DSI Roy Grace. It’s a wish shared by the author, who adds that while writing his novels, he had someone who “very much looked like John” already in his mind.

“When ITV said ‘what do you think about John Simm?’ I said, ‘You’re kidding?! This is exactly the kind of image I’ve always had.’ He was Roy Grace from the moment I first saw him,” claims James, whose stories have been inspired by actual events.

“All my novels are drawn to some extent from elements of real life,” he reflects, going on to describe a notable encounter almost 30 years ago which peaked his interest in crime: “I was phoned up by a police surgeon in Brighton who said, ‘would you come and look at a piece of footage that Sussex Police have seized in a raid with your movie-making hat on? – from my past life [as a producer]’.”

After viewing footage – which appeared to show a girl in her teens being stabbed – the novelist was then asked whether he believed the video to be real or a fake. “That was the start of it, that’s what fascinated me,” adds James.

The new run begins with an adaptation of the 2018 novel Dead If You Don’t, in which a body in a barrel washes up on a Sussex beach. But before he and his sidekick DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell) can get their teeth into it, so to speak, they must avert what could be a major tragedy – the Brighton police have received a warning concerning a threat to the safety of thousands of people inside a local football stadium, and face a race against time to save them.

“When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true,” claims James. “It is both heartening and astounding to me that we’re already at series five!

“The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen.”

What’s perhaps even better news, is that series six is already on its way…

Reunion (Monday 07/04/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Sarah Morgan

Think you’ve seen every type if drama TV can throw at you? Then think again. It’s rare that something genuinely new and groundbreaking comes along, but the BBC’s latest series is just that, with the broadcaster describing it as a “milestone in inclusive storytelling, with the majority of cast and many members of the crew being deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL)”.

The four-parter is the brainchild of deaf writer William Mager, and takes place in and around his home city of Sheffield, utilising the stunning Peak District as its backdrop. Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, reckons it’s not to be missed, not least because of those who’ve worked on it: “It’s no surprise that William’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC. A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss.”

At the heart of the tale is Daniel Brennan, played by Matthew Gurney. A deaf man, he’s spent time in jail and is now determined to put right the wrongs that placed him there. However, he’s caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate in that of the hearing while being shunned by members of the deaf community, who are horrified by what he did. He’s also estranged from Carly, the daughter he hasn’t seen since his arrest 10 years earlier.

“Reunion is an amazing storyline and is completely different from my previous work,” claims Gurney. “My character Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives; this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community. William’s scripts are electrifying and it’s a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation.

“It shows how deaf people react and act on screen in an honest and authentic way. We are different to hearing actors, we are so much more visual storytellers. It’s not about relying on sound, it’s about using your eyes and seeing what is going on in the story.”

Also appearing in the production are Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Lara Peake.

Duff states: “I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses. It’s about our need to acknowledge each other’s truths – both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them.”

However, it’s Peake, who plays Carly, who perhaps best sums up why we should watch: “There’s so much in Reunion that people can relate to, from the relationships and storyline to what it feels like to be isolated from a community and welcomed into a community. To be able to watch a show that is led by deaf actors is incredible and the inclusion of sign language is not seen often enough.

“It’s a real opportunity to learn and become fascinated and immersed in that world.”

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad (Tuesday 08/04/25, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Damon Smith

As co-hosts of the revamped Gladiators, Bradley and Barney Walsh are used to watching other people test their strength and dexterity in the name of entertainment. Now it’s the turn of father and son to hold their nerve as they continue their epic adventure across Asia.

Previous road trips have taken them through North and South America and Europe but this latest six-part journey samples the intoxicating flavours of Japan and Thailand. “It was great to get stuck into learning about both countries’ cultures,” reveals Barney. “It’s the furthest we’ve travelled together for the series and I think it’s the most exciting one yet.”

Bradley wholeheartedly agrees. “It was also great to meet so many wonderful people along the way. We had a great guide who travelled with us across Japan. He was such a laugh, and brilliant at karaoke!”

Father and son have been in fine voice in the Land of the Rising Sun on the first leg of their life-changing expedition. This week, they put the pedal to the metal to experience the real-life Tokyo Drift. The Fast & Furious films showcased drift racing competitions, popularised in Japan, and Bradley and Barney need to sharpen their driving skills to oversteer vehicles to glide around turns at thrilling speed.

Wacky record breaker Mr Cherry ignites the pair’s competitive spirit when the Walshes go head-to-head in a walnut cracking contest. The twist? They must break the shells between the cheeks of their bottoms. Then, the promise of a Zen meditation session sounds relaxing but Barney’s plans for his dad are extreme.

During the tour of Japan, Barney fulfils one of his lifelong goals: mastering the necessary skills to become a Ninja for a day. “My younger self would be proud,” he beams. Bradley has particularly fond memories of playing with impressive supersized robots built by two engineering brothers. “The one I had a go at controlling was so massive they couldn’t get it out of the warehouse,” he recalls. “It was kitted out with these little balls you could shoot out, so I had a great time terrorising Barney and the crew for a bit!”

The terror was real for Bradley during the pair’s European road trip in 2021 when he pulled out of a 220-metre-high bungee jump off the Contra Dam in Switzerland, which would have seen him recreate the opening stunt of the James Bond film GoldenEye. The Chase host has a chance at redemption in Asia if he can throw himself off a bridge and let the bungee cord resist gravity’s pull.

For all the stomach-churning and pulse-quickening ordeals, the pair’s favourite moments of this trip are close to home. “The highlight for me has got to be the quality time I got to spend with Barney, having a laugh and making lifelong memories together,” confides Bradley. “For me, the biggest highlight of all is that people still love the show,” adds his son, “and that we might have inspired other families to travel.”

Saving Lives in Cardiff (Wednesday 09/04/25, BBC2 & BBC1 Wales, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

The National Health Service is fast approaching its 77th birthday and the pressure on the publicly funded system is unrelenting across the United Kingdom’s four national departments.

Figures show that NHS England staff delivered a record 18 million treatments in 2024, more than half a million more than the previous year, but high levels of hospital occupancy continue to impact the flow of patients, forcing dedicated staff to make difficult decisions about which admissions should be treated next.

It’s easy to diagnose why TV programme makers are fascinated with the inner workings of the NHS and the army of people who work tirelessly to keep the nation in tip-top shape. One such show, Saving Lives In Cardiff, returns to showcase life-affirming stories from three key Welsh hospitals that are on the front line of surfing a never-ending wave of emergency cases.

University Hospital of Wales is the largest facility in the capital, serving a population of nearly 1.5m people. Battle resumes each day to chip away at the longest waiting times in history; the hospital’s well respected cardiology department relies on a team of five consultant cardiac surgeons to juggle a waiting list of almost 90 patients on top of the emergency cases that barrel through the doors demanding immediate attention.

Going above and beyond is par for the course for consultant surgeon Stuart Quine in the ear, nose and throat department. He understands that desperate times call for cool heads and the appliance of technology to science. This week’s case, father-of-two Terry, has his life in Stuart’s hands. Tests show Terry has an aggressive, hard-to-reach malignant tumour at the back of his nose and the growth will soon become inoperable unless the team at University Hospital of Wales intervenes.

Stuart plans to access the tumour using state-of-the-art robot technology – a groundbreaking operation that has been performed only a few times in the UK but never in Wales. The risks are high, causing anxiety for Terry and his wife, but Stuart soaks up the pressure as he prepares to make his moment in history.

There is also intense pressure in the hospital’s neurosurgery department where 27-year-old Courtney is at the top of the waiting list of consultant Ravi Nannapaneni, one of the 13 consultants in the busy unit. Courtney has a rare condition called Chiari malformation and she is experiencing numbness in her feet and legs because part of her brain is pushing down into her spinal canal. Ravi needs to delicately remove a small part of Courtney’s brain to relieve pressure on her spinal cord, otherwise the patient could experience double vision and limb paralysis.

Over at University Hospital Llandough, 51-year-old martial arts fan Tyerone requires the urgent attention of cardiac surgeon Indu Deglurkar. Tyerone is passionate about exercise so is shocked to learn he requires major open-heart surgery as a priority. When Indu begins the procedure, she quickly discovers that the operation will be more challenging than expected. Prescription: heart-in-mouth suspense.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (Thursday 10/04/25, BBC One, 8pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Flock wallpaper, accent ceilings and indoor swings at the ready as a new crop of amateur interior designers go into battle with their paint rollers, hoping to follow in the stencilled footprints of last year’s winner, former travel adviser Roisin Quinn, whose kaleidoscope of colour earned her a collaboration contract with a global homeware brand to produce her own line of home furnishings.

Getting the right mix of designers is essential to the enduring appeal of Interior Design Masters and host Alan Carr admits that he is still taken aback by the contestants’ creations. “On this show, you always think that you’ve seen everything and then a designer comes along with something so uniquely beautiful, or in some cases hideously awful, but you are always surprised whether in a good way or bad!”

Another key ingredient is the playful double-act involving Alan and series judge Michelle Ogundehin. The design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration must keep contestants in check with her fair-minded critiques, but reining in Alan can be a trickier task. “People think we are chalk and cheese but we have such a giggle on the show,” he reveals.

Different challenges keep the contestants on their toes but Alan continues to see mistakes repeated from earlier seasons. “The most common faux pas is when the designers forget the client and just do what they want to do,” he explains. “The client wanted high end luxury, but you like lime green and fuzzy felt, so you decided to pop that on the wall instead. It’s madness!”

Now in its sixth season, the show provides a light-hearted and easy-to-follow education in some of the most popular interior design styles including the glamorous luxury of early 20th-century Art Deco, the pared back aesthetic of Industrial, the refined simplicity of Mid-century Modern, the clashing patterns of Maximalism, and the easy-living functionality of Scandinavian. Alan has expanded his knowledge thanks Michelle. “You learn so much about interior design from her. Every day is a school day,” he attests.

For the opening episode of the sixth season, hopefuls are challenged to translate their signature styles into Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District. Impressing Michelle and flamboyant guest judge Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen could earn contestants the coveted ‘Stand Out Space’ award and avoid a dreaded visit to the sofa where one designer will be told they are getting the boot.

Alan admits there are moments on the show when he watches designers working on their projects and bites his tongue, but contestants can still tell that their exuberant efforts are failing to win his approval. “I do have the worst poker face,” confesses the host. “The series has been going on so long now that I think the designers can tell whether I like it or not. They’ll say ‘you hate it don’t you’ and I have to come clean. But, in my defence, if I love a design I will gush accordingly.”

What’s the Big Deal: Britain’s Best Buys? (Friday 11/04/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Regular EastEnders viewers will know that Sonia has been through a tough time over the past few months, including being wrongly imprisoned for a murder her (now deceased) fiancé Reiss committed.

However, while she was behind bars, it did give actress Natalie Cassidy the freedom to try out a new career as a consumer champion.

She’s hosting the series What’s the Big Deal: Britain’s Best Buys?, which began last week and sees her finding out whether some of the most talked-about products on the market live up to the hype.

As she explains, the offer came at the ideal time. Natalie says: “It’s very difficult, as you know, being on a soap, to fit other things in, and it just really worked out… I thought: ‘Well, what a lovely thing to be asked to do, to actually front a show’.

She adds: “And I love documentaries. I love talking to people. And I just thought the subject matter is very relevant to all of us.”

It seems that hosting the series has been something of an eye-opener, especially when it comes to unearthing the truth behind the marketing. She says: “I think it’s really surprising how many products are out there which aren’t yet scientifically proven. They do claim to do a lot of things, but actually we’re not that sure yet.”

Among the products she’s testing out this week are so-called ‘barefoot shoes’. Converts believe that modern, padded shoes get away in of our feet of doing the job they evolved to do, and that less protective footwear is the key to better posture. But does the science back up the claims?

Natalie says: “I found the journey with the barefoot trainers interesting, because you hear about grounding and all of those sorts of things being very good for you. And I’ve always been a bit: ‘Oh, can’t really be bothered’, but you do feel very different wearing those very close to the ground…

“However, when I went to see the foot doctor, she said they’re not good for me because of how my feet are. We can all go: ‘Oh, that looks good, and that’ll be good for me’. But really, the age old thing is (that) you need to get advice, you do need expertise about things.”

It seems that’s the message she wants people to take away from the series – that it pays to do your research. The actress, who recently announced she would be taking a more permanent break from EastEnders, says: “Why not use the internet for a good cause and say: ‘I’d like to buy an ice bath, shall we have a little look at the science behind it?’”