The Yorkshire writer Sally Wainwright’s new BBC show Riot Women has evoked a positive response with two million viewers tuning in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Wainwright has created a new series called Riot Women about five women who unite to form a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent competition.

After writing their first original song, they discover that they have a lot to say and as they balance demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, absent husbands, and disastrous dates and relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band becomes a trigger for change in their lives, and makes them question everything.

Riot Women cast. (Pic credit: BBC)

The filming for the series took place in Hebden Bridge in June and July 2024 and it stars Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess Burchill, Joanna Scanlan as Beth Thornton, Tamsin Greig as Holly Gaskell, Rosalie Craig as Kitty Eckersley and Amelia Bullmore as Yvonne Vaux.

Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the show which aired its first episode on Sunday, October 12, 2025, on BBC One.

Viewers praise Sally Wainwright’s new series Riot Women filmed in Yorkshire

“When is the next series? As this is a bloody fantastic, supremely crafted series, full of lived experiences in all its highs and lows for women of all ages. Thank you to the whole team for showing this so accurately and true to life.” - Nadine Branston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sally Wainwright does it again. Fabulous.” - Marion Chatterton Cox

“Love this. But with a superb cast and the best writer. It always was going to be superb.” - Nicola Aveyard

“Brilliant as you would expect from Sally Wainwright. Watched the first episode and already hooked!” - Roz N Len Pillinger

“It's fantastic..excellent cast, script, songs, eye to detail in the sets... Just fabulous.” - Debra Fletcher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Absolutely brilliant was singing songs when i woke up this morning after watching all of it last night.” - Claire Boulton

“Binge watched the whole series in one night….. absolutely brilliant! Best thing we have seen in years! So bitter sweet, funny, and poignant. Fabulous cast….” - Caroline Taylor

“Not keen on first episode, then it grew on me and I binged it over 2 days.” - Ann Lizzie

“Brilliant! Another winner from Sally Wainwright. Excellent cast.” - Tracey Phillips

“Loving it...Sally's writing can't be beat.” - Ged Docherty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Loved it. All of the characters are brilliant, great dynamic between Beth and fabulous Kitty! Disliked daughter Chloe and son Tom and his snarky wife! Boo hiss!” - Kaiti Fletcher

“Absolutely fantastic. So relatable to us woman. Raw punchy emotional funny. Heartbreaking. 10 out of 10. Amazing storyline.. Fingers crossed there's a second series... This is just as good A massive round of applause to the creators and actors. They deserve an award for this.. Riot women on the up.” - Karen Shepherd

“Absolutely brilliant show! I cannot express how important this series is, especially as so many women will identify with so much that happens in the show myself included. A standing ovation to everyone involved. Thank you.” - Natalie Branston-Moir

“Superb! Watched it all within 24 hours. So realistic and this will open people's eyes. When will the music and songs be released? Since it is awesome!” - Nadine Branston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a fantastic drama I have just binge watch all six episodes this afternoon. All acting by all involved was brilliant. And loved the idea off using my place of work CHFT trust in some of the storyline. I do hope there be a season two please make season.” - Sara Louise Clegg

“Fantastic! Binge watched it as it was so fab. Story lines are so up to date, I can resonate with most of the characters. They ladies were all amazing! Love it, season 2 pls.” - Hayley Simpkins