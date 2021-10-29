Sarah Lancashire on Happy Valley.

The actor portrayed the protagonist Catherine Cawood on Happy Valley, a police officer who tackles crime-related cases on the show.

The filming for the third season is expected to begin next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Sarah Lancashire?

Sarah was born in Oldham, Lancashire, and is the daughter of late television script writer, Geoffrey Lancashire, who was best known for his work on the soap Coronation Street and sitcoms such as The Cuckoo Waltz.

She has three brothers, one older brother, one younger brother and a twin. She attended Oldham Hulme Grammar School between 1976 to 1981 and didn’t show much interest in performing arts until she was 18 years old.

After gaining a place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Sarah realised she loved acting and graduated in 1986.

Sarah was actually rejected from many repertory theatre companies before she was offered her first acting gig by Howard Lloyd-Lewis, artistic director of the Manchester Library Theatre Company. She performed two plays with the company, Pacific Overtures and The Beauty Game which she said sculpted the beginning of her acting career.

She has since had a five-year stint as Raquel Wolstenhulme (later Watts) on Coronation Street, she has appeared on Where The Heart Is as Ruth Goddard between 1997 and 1999 and was in series one of Clocking Off as Yvonne Kolakowski.

Between 2000 and 2010, Sarah has also acted in various miniseries TV shows such as My Fragile Heart, The Cry, The Rotters’ Club, Oliver Twist (as Mrs Corney) starring Tom Hardy and Timothy Spall, Wuthering Heights (as Nelly Dean) starring Tom Hardy and Andrew Lincoln and she was one of the lead actors in Five Daughters as Rosemary Nicholls.