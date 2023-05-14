The series is inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling of the same name and the second season will be an original dramatised account of the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS.

It was created by Steven Knight and made by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) for the BBC with MGM+. The first series aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer last autumn and was very successful with viewers and critics alike, attracting an audience of 9.4 million viewers.

Set in spring 1943, David Stirling has been captured and Paddy Mayne is now in charge of the SAS. Their attention must revert from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe, but GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a new unit and a surprise arrival make things even more difficult for the men. It is just a matter of time before they can prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them.

Dominic West attends The Crown season 5 world premiere. (Pic credit: Joe Maher / Getty Images)

Jack O’Connell returns as Paddy Mayne, alongside Connor Swindells as David Stirling, Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour, and Dominic West, from Sheffield, as Dudley Clarke. Dominic is known for playing the role of Prince Charles in the latest season of The Crown on Netflix.

Gwilym Lee, who is known for The Great and Bohemian Rhapsody, joins SAS Rogue Heroes for series two to play Bill Stirling, David Stirling’s brother and founder of the 2SAS regiment, while Con O’Neill, known for Happy Valley and Our Flag Means Death, will play General Montgomery.

Also returning for the series are Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings, Corin Silva as Jim Almonds, Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley, Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper, Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser and Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw. They will serve alongside new recruits Mark Rowley, known for The Last Kingdom and The North Water, and Jack Barton, known for Heartstopper and War of the Worlds, who will play SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively.

Further new cast members for the new series include Paolo De Vita, known for roles in Anonymous and La Grande Guerra del Salento, Anna Manuelli, known for Blocco 181 and Pezzi unici, Edward Bennett, known for Industry and Save Me Too, and Matteo Franco.

Filming for SAS Rogue Heroes series two has already started. (Pic credit: BBC One)

Series creator, writer and executive producer, Steven Knight, said: “It’s so good to be back in the wild world of the SAS so soon. The second chapter is even more incredible than the first and we hope to do justice to the brave men and women whose story we are telling.”

Joint MD of Kudos and executive producer, Karen Wilson, said: “We were blown away by the incredible reaction to series one and are so excited to be back filming. Steven’s scripts are just brilliant, we have an amazing cast and we can’t wait to go on another action-packed ride with our Rogue Heroes again.”

Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, said: “Series one dazzled millions of viewers across the country with its swagger, action-packed set pieces and wit, winning a whole legion of fans in the process. Series two goes bigger and better to prove that Steven Knight and the team were just getting started - we can’t wait to welcome the Rogue Heroes back to the BBC.”

