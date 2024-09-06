Here’s some of the TV highlights in the week ahead, from Saturday, September 6, including Sting: Radio 2 in the Park, Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Impact, The National Television Awards 2024.

Sting: Radio 2 in the Park (Saturday 07/09/24, BBC Two, 10.15pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s Saturday, which means one thing when it comes to BBC Two – music.

Sting performing at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds in 2018 Richard Fleeshman, Charlie Hardwick and Joe McGann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The latest star to have an evening dedicated to them is the man born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner in October 1951, who has been known the world over for almost 50 years as Sting.

Brought up in a flat in Newcastle in the shadows of the Swan Hunter shipyard, he shot to fame in 1977 after joining up with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers to form the now legendary pop group The Police.

After five number one singles and numerous Ivor Novello and Grammy awards, the three bleached blond musicians were household names with bank balances to be proud of. They eventually split in 1986 (although a brief reunion tour occurred in 2007), and all three have gone on to enjoy extremely profitable and successful careers, but it is frontman Sting who is the most prolific and widely known.

In his autobiography Broken Music: A Memoir, he discusses the years he spent on the road in a bid to find fame, his cocaine habit and his love life.

Toby Jones and other cast members from Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Picture: ITV.

But his high-profile rock-and-roll lifestyle is mostly a thing of the past. Sting is now a family man (he has six children from his two marriages to actress Frances Tomelty and film producer Trudie Styler) who roams the 54 acres around his 400-year-old manor house on the edge of the River Avon on horseback, hangs out with the kids (and probably grandkids) and meditates.

He once claimed that: “Monogamy’s becoming easier for me as it becomes more logical. As I get older it’s making more sense to me. Trudie is my best friend, my lover, my companion and I really don’t want to contemplate life without her.”

Bless.

Now approaching his 73rd birthday, Sting is back on the road, performing to sellout audiences during an acclaimed world tour. However, earlier today he found the time to drop into Preston to perform as one of the headliners at Radio 2 in the Park. If you didn’t get a ticket, you’ll be able to see the gig here, which is set to include hits from both his time in The Police and his solo career.

It’s followed at 11.15pm by a delve into the Beeb’s archive during Sting and The Police at the BBC – listen out for classic tunes including Message in a Bottle, Walking On The Moon and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.

After that, there’s another chance to see his interview with Dermot O’Leary in Reel Stories (12.15am), which features a range of fascinating anecdotes, as well as footage of his performance at Live Aid in 1985.

And, last but not least, the evening ends with the 1am showing of The Police in the East: Old Grey Whistle Test, a special edition of the seminal music show in which Annie Nightingale joins the band during their 1980 tour of Japan, Hong Kong, India, Egypt and Greece.

It should be an arresting evening’s entertainment…

Paralympics Closing Ceremony (Sunday 08/09/2024, Channel 4, 6.30pm)

Words by Richard Jones

After what has been a remarkable 11 days of elite para sport, it’s time to bid a fond “merci” and “au revoir” to the host city, Paris.

Clare Balding is at the Stade de France which will be packed to the rafters, as athletes, spectators and artists come together to celebrate this year’s Games and, of course, the continuing success of the Paralympic movement.

Clare is also joined by a host of big-name guests in the studio as she looks back on this year’s stand-out stories and moments.

Before the flame is extinguished, signalling the end of the 17th Paralympic Games, a spectacular Closing Ceremony will take place – and, under the artistic direction of Thomas Jolly and the musical direction of Victor le Masne, it promises to be another memorable occasion.

Paris certainly knows how to party once the sun has set, and the City of Lights has long been a pioneer in the field.

The French capital saw the birth of the world’s first clubs, places of artistic expression and freedom, so in a tribute to Parisian nights, 24 artists and DJs from the country’s electronic scene are coming together for a memorable show.

Spanning the generations, the programme will be opened by master of the genre, composer, performer, producer and cultural ambassador Jean-Michel Jarre.

Then, bringig the Games to a fitting close is one of the world’s biggest producers and visionary director of electronic shows, Romain Pissenem.

Among the others taking part is Etienne de Crécy, Cassius (aka Philippe Cerboneschi and Hubert Blanc-Francard) and Busy P (Pedro Winter). They will string together mixtapes to keep the stadium vibrating throughout the show.

We also know that musician, producer, DJ and actor Kavinsky, who participated in the Olympics closing ceremony with singer Angèle, will be present, as will Kungs, Martin Solveig and Offenbach.

In between the lights and music, there will also be a medal presentation ceremony at the stadium, as well as an artistic show and the symbolic hand-off to the city set to host the next Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Los Angeles.

Before tonight’s events at the national stadium in St Denis, the final medals of this year’s Paralympics will be handed out, as the men’s and women’s marathons are staged on the streets of Paris.

The finals of men’s up to 107kg and women’s up to 86kg powerlifting events also take place at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, while the action on the para canoeing course at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium concludes, and the women’s wheelchair basketball champions are decided at Bercy Arena.

Three years ago in Tokyo, the Netherlands won the title for the first time after beating China 50-31 in the final.

Then, following tonight’s closing ceremony, Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe present the closing edition of The Last Leg in Paris (10.30pm).

Joined by guests former England Lioness Jill Scott and stand-up comedian Josh Pugh, the trio will reflect on what has been a truly memorable Paralympic Games.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Impact (Monday 09/09/24, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The National Television Awards take place on Wednesday, September 11, but for some people there can be only one contender for drama of the year, and that’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Okay, so technically it’s up against Fool Me Once, Red Eye, and two big Netflix hits, One Day and Baby Reindeer, but there’s little doubt that Mr Bates vs the Post Office gripped the nation when it aired on ITV1 in January this year.

For a start, it became the channel’s most watched drama in over a decade, even beating the launch of Downton Abbey in 2010. However, its impact has gone much further than just ratings as it drew attention to what has been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

The drama told the story of how hundreds of subpostmasters found themselves wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a bug-ridden IT system. People lost their livelihoods, their life savings, their reputations and, in some cases, even their freedom.

Although the issue had been raised by the media before – Computer Weekly first broke the story back in 2009 – seeing the subpostmasters’ plight brought to a life by a cast that included Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Will Mellor really captured the public’s imagination.

The Post Office scandal became a major news story – and was catapulted back on to the political agenda.

Now the documentary Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Impact looks at what has changed since the series aired, with contributions from leading campaigner Alan Bates, who gave the drama its title, and Jo Hamilton, whose story of being falsely accused was movingly portrayed.

ITV Controller of Factual Jo Clinton-Davis says: “The Post Office scandal became a genuine national talking point at the start of this year, striking at the heart of the public’s sense of justice.

“The reverberations have been felt ever since at a political level, but particularly in the lives of those directly affected. This film promises to tell the story of what has happened since in their lives, how their fight continues as well as illuminating new layers of this scandal.”

Some of the subpostmasters featured in the documentary say that the public’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to the drama gave them the courage to speak openly about the scandal and its effect on them for the first time.

There’s also a look at the ongoing official inquiry into the scandal, including testimony from former Post Office Executive Angela van den Bogerd and ex-CEO Paula Vennells.

In the wake of the drama, a petition to withdraw Vennells’ CBE gathered 1.2 million signatures – she issued a statement on January 9 announcing she would return it, and it was formally revoked by King Charles III on 23 February. Then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced new legislation to exonerate wrongly convicted subpostmasters.

But while that might all sound positive, Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Impact reveals that there’s still a long way to go in the fight for justice – and financial redress.

Waterloo Road (Tuesday 10/09/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you want proof that the summer holidays are well and truly over, even Britain’s fictional schools are opening their doors for a new term.

That’s right, Waterloo Road is back for a new series. It’s technically the show’s 14th run, and the fourth since it was revived by the BBC in 2021 after a six-year hiatus.

There have been some big changes since we last visited. Waterloo Road is now officially an academy, and also has a brand-new building. Perhaps even more excitingly, a new headteacher is arriving to shake things up, although he will look familiar to viewers.

Comedian, presenter, and one-time Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford has been cast as head Steve Savage, and we’re promised he’s going to ruffle some feathers.

Jason is certainly excited to take on the role saying: “What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester. My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history.”

He adds: “Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!”

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer of Waterloo Road and Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, begs to differ, saying: “Jason is a phenomenal comic actor, and has fully embraced the tone and spirit of the show, we can’t wait for the audience to meet Steve Savage and his son Billy.

“As with all of our adult cast, Jason has been an inspiring and approachable mentor to our younger cast and crew; we love that a new generation of Northern talent are able to learn their craft alongside brilliant household names. The legacy of Waterloo Road goes from strength to strength.”

While Manford (and Steve Savage) may be an exciting new addition to the staff room, long-term viewers will be sad to hear that previous head Kim Campbell is not returning – although the actress who plays her, Angela Griffin, is still very much part of the Waterloo Road family and will be directing some episodes in the series.

As the new run begins though, it’s Joe who takes charge of the school, but his first day ends in disaster when a kindly gesture to Amy lands him in trouble. When the trust steps in, Steve Savage is roped into save the day.

Meanwhile, Libby struggles to get anyone to believe her when she makes an accusation against a pupil, until her former rival Kelly Jo comes to her aid, and Amy asks for help as she struggles with the cost-of-living crisis.

But while the school management may be looking a bit shaky, the good news for fans is that the BBC has faith in Waterloo Road’s future. Not only has series 15 already been filmed, but the BBC has commissioned two more runs, which means it will be on air until at least 2026. So, although there will be more holidays, school won’t be permanently out for quite some time.

The National Television Awards 2024 (Wednesday 11/09/2024, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The ways that we watch television may be changing more than ever before, but there is still an abundance of great shows being made in Britain.

If you disagree and think that the standard of programming has dropped, just take a look at the nominees in the New Drama category at this year’s National Television Awards.

While ITV’s agenda-setting Mr Bates vs The Post Office is among the favourites to take away the top prize, it will face tough competition from Netflix’s boundary-pushing Baby Reindeer, as well as One Day, Fool Me Once and Red Eye.

Tonight, the stars of these and other hit shows will descend on the red carpet at London’s O2 for the biggest night in British TV.

For the fourth year running, Joel Dommett is in charge of proceedings.

“I’m returning to host the biggest awards show in television,” the 39-year-old comedian and Masked Singer presenter says.

“So much to look forward to, so many awards, so many faces.

“It’s gonna be huge. The TV Expert category is back – one of my faves – and I am back – one of my mum’s faves.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the vote opening – and make it count.”

The Returning Drama category is also a strong one this year, with stalwart series Bridgerton, Call the Midwife, The Crown, Trigger Point and Vera making up the shortlist.

Meanwhile, in a female-dominated category which includes formidable foursome Brenda Blethyn, Jessica Gunning, Michelle Keegan and Vicky McClure, Toby Jones is the only male actor nominated for Drama Performance.

Davis Beckham is up against Kate Garraway for Best Authored Documentary, and on the soap front, EastEnders stars Angela Wynter and Diane Parish have been nominated in the same category as Coronation Street favourites David Neilson and Peter Ash, as well as Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper.

Despite being shrouded in controversy recently, Strictly Come Dancing has received three nominations, including in the Talent Show category, where it is up against The Great British Bake Off, Britain’s Got Talent, MasterChef and The Voice UK.

And the Expert category that Joel refers to has nominees including Sir David Attenborough (Mammals), Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper, Strictly’s Anton Du Beke (Come Dancing), Martin Lewis and Dancing on Ice judges Torvill & Dean.

As well as the awards and celebrations, there will be some exclusive performances, including a special medley from Olly Murs, who has a big reason to be in the party mood.

And there’s also a surprise for one guest in particular who’ll be receiving the prestigious and much-coveted Special Recognition Award.

The NTAs is the only TV awards ceremony in which the winners are chosen exclusively by viewers.

But will they bestow the TV Presenter award on Ant & Dec for the 23rd year in a row, or will one of the other contenders (Claudia Winkelman, Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon and Bradley Walsh) finally take home the win?

We can all probably guess the answer to that. Some things never change.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby (Thursday 12/09/24, BBC2, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Even though the role usually involves pitching into help the staff rather than just lounging around in a suite, ordering room service, being a presenter on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby would be many people’s dream job.

So, viewers will be relieved to hear that Rob Rinder, who is returning for his second series as chef Monica Galetti’s travel companion, is definitely grateful for the experience. He says: “It’s a limitless gift to see what makes amazing hotels worthy of that title. This series, I built on all of the insight and experience from the first series, and I have taken it beyond the lobby for the second series which has been fascinating.”

In fact, the former barrister, who shot to fame on the show Judge Rinder, enjoyed it so much, he struggles to pick out just one stand-out moment. He says: “There are too many to mention. From tours of 15th-century chapels only available to guests of the hotel, to snowshoeing through the Arctic Tundra, to joining in a corporate group dance in Shanghai. The buffet of strange, unusual and fascinating experiences is limitless.”

This run does take in some incredible location. There’s hotel in the Austrian mountains, which has world-class sports facilities alongside a 400-year-old organic farm, the renowned Datai Langkaw in the rainforests of Malaysia, where staff are working to limit their impact on the local ecology, andone of the Ibiza’s newest hotels, which is on a mission to prove even a big-brand chain can have a spiritual side.

However, for Rob it’s the people that really make the experience. He says: “From people who have worked their way up to general manager and all the plate spinning and countless jobs that involves; in ways that are surprising and we often take for granted, to those starting out and working in housekeeping; the greatest gift of the show is to learn from every single encounter you come across.”

And they’re teaching him about more than just the travel industry: “Hotels are little microcosms, or little mini examples of the best hospitality, which includes the best cooking, organisation, sustainability, healthy living. These are all elements (just a few) that go into creating these magnificent shared spaces.

“So, whether you’re fascinated by great food, or interiors, or the history of art, or how we make large businesses more sustainable in our current climate crisis, all of that can be learnt beyond the lobby.”

The series begins with a visit to what has been called the world’s first “earthscraper” hotel, the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland. It’s been built into the side of a quarry one hour west of central Shanghai, and if that doesn’t initially sound all that inviting, bear in mind that it took 12 years and 200 million pounds to bring to life.

As well as finding out why 41 unique engineering methods were patented in the process of building this hotel, Rob joins the staff as they care for Wonderland’s 13 giant tanks, which house 3000 fish including sharks and stingrays. The presenters also learn the secrets of the drone-operated waterfall light show that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their own balconies.

Gogglebox (Friday 13/09/24, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Watching other people watch TV doesn’t sound like the greatest format for a show. Nevertheless, that’s the idea behind Gogglebox, one of the biggest hits and longest-running programmes Channel 4 has on its roster.

Described as a cross between Harry Hill’s TV Burp and The Royle Family by one of its creators, Tania Alexander, it must be among the least expensive shows to make, and yet it continues to be a huge ratings-winner for the broadcaster – which explains why new runs of it pop up so regularly.

Channel 4 doesn’t need to pay for studio space or expensive sets because it’s all filmed in the armchair critics’ own homes, a big camera crew isn’t necessary and there are no scriptwriters. All that’s needed are a few amusing real-life characters with something to say about what they’ve been watching.

Luckily, they seem to have been relatively easy to find since the show began airing in 2013. Some of its stars have proved to be TV naturals who have gone on to forge careers on other programmes, most notably the Rev Kate Bottley and Scarlett Moffatt. Others, however, have preferred to stick with the show, including the Malones, who have been mainstays since 2014.

Mum Julie isn’t sure why she and her husband Tom and sons Tom Jr (who no longer makes appearances on the programme) and Shaun were chosen, but thinks it might be “because we’re not the ones that want to be thrust into the limelight. We’re not looking to be famous, we’re just normal people.

“The boys wanted to do it, actually, more than me and Tom,” she adds. “It seemed like pretty good fun once they came round and told us about it. They found us through the dance studio where my son was teaching – they called the studio to see if Sue, who runs the place, knew anyone who would be good on Gogglebox and she said ‘Yeah, Julie’s mad!’”

A few years ago, Channel 4’s bosses were criticised for not including a Scottish contingent. They put that right by adding Roisin and Joe to the roster from series 19 onwards. Here’s hoping they and the Malones will still be featuring now that the 25th run is about to start. There may be a few more faces to get used to too – those in charge do like to shake things up from time to time by adding newcomers.

We’re not expecting many other changes to the show – after all, the format is a surefire hit, so there’s no need to alter anything. As a result, we can expect more bonkers comments, as well as a few words of wisdom, from the regulars as they look back at the week’s biggest TV moments.