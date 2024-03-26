The 1980s Supermarket Channel 5: Life of Yorkshire businessman and son of poultry farmer who co-founded supermarket chain Iceland
Iceland was founded by Sir Malcolm Walker and Peter Hinchcliffe; the first shop was opened in 1970 by Mr Walker in Oswestry, Shropshire.
A new Channel 5 show The 1980s Supermarket will delve into the history of various supermarkets and how they revolutionised the retail industry. The first episode will feature Tesco, Iceland and Sainsbury’s and will air on Wednesday, April 27, 2024 at 9pm.
Here is everything you need to know about Yorkshire businessman Sir Malcolm Walker who co-founded Iceland.
Who is Sir Malcolm Walker?
Mr Walker was born in Grange Moor, West Yorkshire, and is the son of a poultry farmer.
He was educated at Mirfield Grammar School.
He first came up with the idea of Iceland when he was 24 years old alongside Peter Hinchcliffe and initially named it Iceland Foods.
They had considered naming it ‘Penguin’, though he has credited his first wife with the Iceland brand name.
It began as one shop for the first five years before they expanded it in 1975; by this time there were 15 Iceland stores in North Wales and the North West, supported by a cold store in Rhyl. It opened its first purpose-built freezer centre at Stretford, Manchester and introduced its own brand products in 1978.
The supermarket earned national status by 1980.
Mr Walker was married to his first wife, Rhianydd, for more than 50 years until her death in 2021 and set up the Lady Walker Fund for Dementia in honour of her.
They had three children and their only son, Richard, is the current managing director of Iceland.
Mr Walker donated £50,000 to the Conservative Party in May 2017 and was knighted the following month.
He was listed in The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019 which estimated his wealth at £265 million.
He remarried to Natalie in 2022 and they live together in a Grade II listed estate near Chester, Cheshire.
