The Apprentice, Great British Menu and The Last Musician of Auschwitz: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, including The Apprentice, Great British Menu and The Last Musician of Auschwitz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name (Saturday 25/01/25, BBC Two, 8.35pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

She’s felt the earth move, been a natural woman and believed it’s too late, baby, while he’s dealt with fire and rain, been a handy man and knocked ‘round the zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Sugar. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Who are we talking about? Carole King and James Taylor, of course.

These days, it’s hard to imagine James Taylor as anything but what he looks like – a fairly ordinary 76-year-old bloke, a grandfather and family man (he has four children, including two with his ex-wife, fellow singer-songwriter Carly Simon).

He’d probably tell you he IS all these things, but as anybody who is familiar with his life and career, particularly his early years, knows that a lot of it is far from being run of the mill.

Taylor was born in 1948, the second of five children. He came from a well-off background and grew up in rural North Carolina in what would appear to be an idyllic setting, with summers spent in the exclusive region of Martha’s Vineyard – an area popular with the Kennedy clan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Tom Kerridge. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

However, in his teens he suffered from depression and was institutionalised; two of his younger siblings, Livingston and Kate, would also spend time there.

Taylor would eventually begin a music career which was threatened by an addiction to heroin. Nevertheless, he became the first non-British artist to be signed by the Beatles’ Apple Records; his 1970 album Sweet Baby James (the title refers to his namesake nephew ratther than himself) is still regarded as a classic. It also featured the talents of Carole King.

Even if she had never scored a hit in her own name, King could still claim to be one of the most successful songwriters of all time – along with her then-husband Gerry Goffin she wrote classics including Will You Love Me Tomorrow (for The Shirelles), The Loco-Motion (for Little Eva) and One Fine Day (The Chiffons).

After they divorced in 1968, she launched a hugely successful solo career as a recording artist, which included the 25-milllion-selling album Tapestry – it remains one of the bestselling LPs of all time and features You’ve Got a Friend; Taylor’s version became a hit in 1971, the same year as Tapestry’s release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King and Taylor have been pals ever since those heady days; they’ve recorded and performed together on numerous occasions, as this documentary from acclaimed director Frank Marshall discusses in detail. It also features performances of some of their biggest hits, as well as footage of their Troubadour reunion shows from 2007.

And if that’s not enough King/Taylor action for you, the rest of BBC Two’s evening schedule is dedicated to the duo, beginning with concerts from each of them recorded in 1971. They’re followed by King’s Central Park gig from 1973 (11.25pm), documentary profile Carole King: Natural Woman (12.45am) and, last but not least, clips from the archive in Carole King and Her Songs at the BBC (1.40am).

After hours of such gentle, soothing music, you should at least get a good night’s sleep!

The Castaways (Sunday 26/01/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The thought of being marooned on a deserted island is some people’s worst nightmare. And while filming five-part survival drama The Castaways, some of actress Sheridan Smith’s own fears became reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Digital Spy before the show’s original release on Paramount+ in late 2023, Smith said. “I was terrified of water and I’m in water for most of the show.

“And I’m scared of heights and I was up a tree and on a cliff so it was a challenge.

“But I like a challenge. And I was in safe hands, so I’m really pleased I took it and we got to film in Greece for six weeks. How amazing.”

The actress, who won a Bafta for her role in Mrs Biggs in 2013 and an NTA for Cilla two years later, went on to describe the intense training she had to undergo ahead of filming the Lost-style show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a few sessions with the stunt guys, first in a swimming pool then in the sea,” she says.

“I couldn’t even go underwater without holding my nose. They had to keep putting me in the shallow end. But I did get braver.

“The stunt team was amazing. They were always nearby, so if I had to dive out of my depth, knowing that I couldn’t swim, then they’d be nearby to grab me when I came up.”

Adapted from Lucy Clarke’s best-selling novel, The Castaways begins tonight and continues every evening until Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows sisters Lori (Smith) and Erin (Celine Buckens), who treat themselves to an all-inclusive holiday of a lifetime to Fiji in an effort to spend some quality time together.

After a dramatic argument – the details of which become clear over the course of the show – Erin never boards the propellor plane to the second resort.

However, the aircraft, with Lori on board, fails to arrive at its island destination.

Months later, after an investigation concludes that the plane plummeted into the middle of the ocean with no survivors, Erin is convinced that her sister is still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Lori’s credit card is suddenly used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji by the plane’s pilot (Brendan Cowell), whom Erin recognises from CCTV footage, it appears she may right.

Although Lori’s husband and pregnant new girlfriend remain uninterested in the development, Erin flies to the island to unpick the mystery of her sister’s disappearance.

Flitting between the two sisters’ perspectives, we see the events leading up to the plane crash, and Lori’s subsequent struggle for survival alongside her motley crew of fellow castaways.

Meanwhile, Erin’s credibility is also called into question as it becomes clear she hasn’t been completely truthful about what she knows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the challenging filming process, Lincolnshire-born Smith, 43, says she really enjoyed the project, her time on the ‘desert island’ and overcoming her fears.

“I’m used to playing cardigan-wearing mums up north somewhere,” she says.

“I definitely would love to do more of this genre. If I get cast. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Last Musician of Auschwitz (Monday 27/01/25, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Holocaust Memorial Day is always a time of reflection, but this year the date has an extra poignancy as the world marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC is ensuring the occasion does not go unmarked. The coverage begins on BBC1 at 2.30pm with 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz. Then at 7pm, Reeta Chakrabarti presents Holocaust Memorial Day 2025, which uses readings, music and personal testimony to remember the victims of Nazi persecution, as well as those murdered in other genocides.

In addition, BBC2 brings us the powerful documentary The Last Musician of Auschwitz, which tells the story of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, the only surviving member of the concentration camp’s women’s orchestra.

Now 99, she recalls how, when she arrived at Auschwitz, she mentioned that she played the cello, unaware that this chance remark would effectively save her life.

It meant that she could become part of the camp’s official women’s orchestra – one of 15 orchestras ordered to play marches as prisoners forced to carry out slave labour went to and from their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita looks back on her experiences, which include playing Träumerei (Dreams), from Robert Schumann’s Scenes from Childhood, at the request of the notorious camp doctor Josef Mengele.

The piece is performed in this film by her son, professional cellist, Raphael Wallfisch.

The documentary also features a series of new performances of musical works written by prisoners at the camp and filmed in the shadow of Auschwitz today, as it brings to life testimony from other inmates.

They include the Polish political prisoner Adam Kopyciński, who was a conductor of the first orchestra at Auschwitz. A handwritten manuscript of his composition Lullaby still survives, and there’s an evocative, nighttime performance of the piece in the grounds of the former camp commandant’s house, adjacent to the camp itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a tribute to the life and work of Polish composer Syzmon Laks in the form of a performance of the plaintive second movement of his Third String Quartet, based on Polish folk tunes.

Czech and Jewish songwriter Ilse Weber was inspired to write her moving work, And The Rain Falls, after sending her eldest son to safety on the Kindertransport. The programme also features a performance of Wiegala, a poignant lullaby she sang to comfort children on their way to the gas chambers.

Roma and Sinti people were also sent in their thousands to Auschwitz, and here expert musicologist Petra Gelbart, herself of Roma descent, performs a song (‘There Is A Big House In Auschwitz’) believed to have been first sung at the camp and passed down through her family.

Through these stories and compositions, including an emotional rendition of the Jewish Deathsong which concludes the film, The Last Musician of Auschwitz explores how during a time of unimaginable horror, music could be an escape and a source of consolation, as well as a way of sharing and preserving stories we can never allow ourselves to forget.

Great British Menu (Tuesday 28/01/25, BBC2, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may not be as high profile as some other TV cookery competitions, but could Great British Menu, which returns for an impressive 20th series this week, be the one that professional chefs most want to win?

Admittedly, the prize is the chance to cook a course at a prestigious banquet, which may not seem like much of a reward for people who already serve up food for a living.

However, the series has gained a reputation among chefs for helping to boost their careers and draw attention to their restaurants.

That was certainly the case for Lorna McNee, the current chef director at Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich – and Scotland’s only Michelin-starred female chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming Chef Director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.”

And now she’s returning to the series to join Tom Kerridge (another former GBM champ and Michelin-starred chef) and comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble in the judges’ chamber.

She’s taking over from restaurateur Nisha Katona, who is stepping down after three years. It seems it wasn’t an easy decision as Nisha says: “I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu. It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons. I will miss my wonderful brother judges and the fantastic crew terribly.”

Luckily, her replacement is raring to go. Lorna says: “Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists. Tom, Ed, and [presenter Andi Oliver] have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what sort of dishes will she be tucking into? Well, this year the theme of the banquet is Great Britons, giving the competing chefs a chance to come up with creative dishes that celebrate both well-known historical figures and unsung heroes from the UK’s past.

According to Andi Oliver, that’s certainly inspired this year’s contestants. She says: “Audiences are in for a treat! The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme. It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

Tonight, we meet the first batch of hopefuls, who must impress the show’s returning veteran chef if they are to be in with a chance of making it through to Lorna and her fellow judges on Thursday.

The chefs are representing the North West, and that’s reflected in the inspirations behind their dishes, which include a scouse pie, in honour of Anne Williams and her campaign to obtain justice for those who died in the Hillsborough disaster, and a tribute to William Wordsworth in the form of confit trout.

Brian and Maggie (Wednesday 29/01/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title may sound like a gentle, possibly light-hearted insight into the lives of a pair of elderly folk, but don’t let it fool you – Brian and Maggie is hard-hitting stuff.

And you would expect nothing less from acclaimed writer James Graham and director Stephen Frears.

Graham is the playwright behind such small-screen successes as Brexit: The Uncivil War and Sherwood, while Frears is perhaps best known for his films Dangerous Liaisons, The Queen and Philomena, but in recent years has enjoyed TV hits with A Very English Scandal and The Regime.

The pair previously collaborated on ITV1’s acclaimed series Quiz, about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? scandal, and so everyone is expecting big things from their new project, a two-parter focusing on a key meeting between political journalist Brian Walden and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Baby Cow are proud to be making this important drama with the very best of British talent, bringing this extraordinary relationship in British politics to a new generation,” claims Sarah Monteith, CEO at the production company behind the likes of Marian and Geoff, The Trip and various Alan Partridge shows. “This story may leave many wishing for a return to the TV interviewing rigour that once underpinned our democracy.”

Baby Cow was founded by Steve Coogan and writer/producer Henry Normal, so it probably comes as no surprise to find that Coogan is among the cast, adding another real-life character to his CV, this time in Walden, the ex-Labour MP who formed an unlikely friendship with the Conservative’s Thatcher; she described him as her favourite interviewer, until their relationship soured.

“It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview – two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain,” adds Coogan.

Everything fell apart in October 1989 when, during an appearance on The Walden Interview, the Iron Lady struggled with his tough line of questioning, causing her to stumble somewhat, setting in motion the events that led her to resign just over a year later; the pair never spoke again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress with the formidable task of bringing Thatcher back to life is Harriet Walter. Well, if Meryl Streep and Gillian Anderson can do it, she can too.

“I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen to guide me and Steve to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it,” she reveals.

“We were gripped by James Graham’s timely and hugely entertaining scripts, which offer a fascinating portrait of Brian Walden’s unusual but very close relationship with Margaret Thatcher, and the interview which came to be seen as a major turning point in the way politicians interact with the media,” says Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Head of Channel 4 Drama.

But it’s Graham who perhaps sums up the appeal of the show (which concludes on Thursday) when he describes it as: “An epic tale of love and betrayal, and I think an audience will be surprised by a lot of it. I know I was.”

The Apprentice (Thursday 30/01/2025, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been in the business game for getting on for 60 years, Lord Sugar’s experience and knowledge is second to none.

But you have to question his assessment of The Apprentice candidates sometimes.

Every series, without fail, the Amstrad overlord states that the latest batch of aspiring entrepreneurs are the best and strongest yet.

And as the 18th series begins tonight, this year is no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As time goes by and we do more and more series, I think we find that the quality of the candidates gets better and better,” he says.

“It’s important because the candidates make the show.

“The series is not about me or just the tasks that we set, most of all it’s about the individuals that join the process. I think this series is going to be great.”

While many viewers think that the contestants’ entertainment factor remains high, many have questioned the intelligence and business acumen of some in recent years.

This year’s predictably narcissistic and somewhat deluded individuals come from a variety of fields including retail, food and drink, hair and beauty, virtual reality, air conditioning, online gifts, tutoring, animation, telemarketing, workwear and tech recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those packing their best power suits and dresses into their wheelie suitcases also include a hair-transplant consultant, a motivational speaker and ex-athlete, a cosmetic dentist, a former tennis player and a competitive bodybuilder.

Across the series, they will be creating a virtual popstar, turning a ton of potatoes and tomatoes into cash, designing and marketing Easter Eggs, jetting off to Turkey for a corporate hospitality challenge, and taking on the classic discount buying task in historic Stratford-upon-Avon.

If they can survive all that, there’s the infamous Interviews Week, when the final five face the grilling of a lifetime from some of Lord Sugar’s trusted associates.

The punishing selection process begins tonight as the group are tasked with running alpine tours on the snowy slopes of the Austrian Alps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to secure the highest overall profit, the two teams sell and deliver unforgettable glacier and forest experiences.

However, after sub-par ticket sales and bullish negotiations, the results don’t make great reading, and it’s ‘auf wiedersehen’ for the first candidate.

“We start off with a great trip to Austria which really sets the tone for the series,” Sugar says about the first episode.

In a change from previous years, instead of dividing the teams into ladies and men, they are being mixed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sugar explains why: “I think it’s quite a refreshing addition to the first episode and it’s interesting to see how they handle being a mixed team because it’s not what they necessarily expected from the start.”

“You start off observing certain people thinking “wow, this one’s very good, that one knows their stuff”.

“You’re making an early impression of them, but as time goes by, others grow on you. You start to see the real contenders – what I would call the cream – rising to the top.”

It remains to be seen whether the candidates are as good as Lord Sugar continues to make out, in what is being trailed as “most demanding season yet”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More likely, as in previous years, they’ll be a “disaster”, as Sugar characteristically says while pointing his infamous finger in the series trailer.

Death in Paradise (Friday 31/01/25, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If any show on TV has proved it’s bigger than any of its stars, it’s Death in Paradise – the sun-kissed crime drama has continued to be a ratings hit despite regularly changing its leading man.

However, that doesn’t mean that Saint Marie’s newest sleuth, Don Gilet, isn’t feeling the pressure.

The former EastEnders actor, who made his debut as DI Mervin Wilson in the recent Christmas special, admits to being nervous ahead of his first episode: “I’m sure it won’t be a surprise to say that it was both exciting and terrifying in equal measure. I liken it to one of those scary rides at a theme park. I’m going on it, and I know it’s going to be scary, but I’m going to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re daring yourself. Then you sit in the seat going, ‘What have I just let myself in for?!’ But it was exciting because I knew I was embarking on this new journey.”

If the nerves did ever get to him though, should probably remind himself how he felt when found out he’d won the role, as he admits that it felt like a huge vote of confidence.

Don says: “It’s a weird feeling for an actor when you get any job, no matter what role it is, because they like your craft and what you did in the audition. When I was in the room, there were four people to impress, and I managed to do it.

“It was a great reminder to me that, yeah, you can still do this. It felt like a little personal air-punch-without-anyone-looking moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It probably helps that Don was already a fan of Death in Paradise – he started watching it after he was cast in a different guest role in series four.

He says: “I was watching to see the style of the show and I was drawn in by how they managed to balance the seriousness and gravity of a crime show – because there are murders! – with the quirkiness from the character’s perspective, giving a light touch to it and a comedic edge.

“There are comedies and there are detective shows; they’d managed to combine those two things, and I thought, ‘this is really doing it’.”

So, viewers should be reassured that they are in safe hands, but how will the team at Saint Marie feel about their newest recruit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode it doesn’t seem like Mervin is particularly invested in winning them over as he can’t wait to get off the island.