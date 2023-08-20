Six-part thriller series The Couple Next Door starring Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson was filmed in Yorkshire earlier this year - here is everything you need to know about the plot.

The Channel 4 show is a dark, psychological drama that explores the enthusiasm-stifling claustrophobia of suburbia and the repercussions of chasing after your darkest desires.

Head of drama at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick, said: “This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire.

Executive producer of Eagle Eye Drama, Jo McGrath, said: “At the heart of this series are two couples who get increasingly close to each other, and one fateful night become sexually entangled in a way that will change the rest of their lives forever. You never really know what goes on behind closed doors but this series sets out to make you wonder.”

The Couple Next Door - First look image. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door stars Outlander and Suspect actor Sam Heughan, The Outlaws and Poldark actor Eleanor Tomlinson, Pennyworth and Our Man actor Jersey Jessica De Gouw and Tigers, How To Get Away with Murder and Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special,” Sam said.

Eleanor said: “Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries.”

Filming took place earlier this year in Leeds and Belgium and specific transmission dates will be announced in due course.

What is The Couple Next Door about?

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into a high-end neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of anxiety.

But soon they find friendship with the couple next door, traffic police officer Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, a glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw).

Danny will share a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbour.