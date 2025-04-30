Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hebden Bridge pub The Famous Hare and Hounds was shortlisted to be the location for an episode of the upcoming series Perfect Pub Walks on Channel 4.

At the end of April, the TV crew, host Alexander Armstrong and guest James May visited the pub to do some filming which stunned locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was already full of visitors who took photos and filmed videos with the two stars after they were done filming.

Alexander Armstrong and James May. (Pic credit: James Fielden)

The pub landlord, James Fielden, 47, from Hebden Bridge, enjoyed the process.

“It was fantastic,” he said.

“James May, Alexander Armstrong and the whole crew arrived, the pub was running as normal, they came in and set up in front of the big log fire and took filming shots outside of them walking and talking up the hill towards the pub.

“It’s not every day that James May and Alexander Armstrong walk into your local pub. A few of [our visitors] were Top Gear fans and they were really excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Armstrong, James Fielden and James May. (Pic credit: James Fielden)

“The pub was absolutely packed to be fair but the people who weren’t locals who had booked to stay loved it.

“After the filming they were really good at letting the customers go over and get photos and have a conversation. Everything on social media has gone absolutely bonkers.

“It’s a busy pub anyway and to be honest a big chunk of people who were in there didn’t know anything about the filming.”

Mr Fielden said that he’s sure that it will bring a lot more attention to the pub, which is open from Thursday to Sunday.

Filming taking place at The Famous Hare and Hounds pub in Hebden Bridge. (Pic credit: James Fielden)

“It’s already impacted the business,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only [have I posted] bits of photography out there, but everybody who was in the pub have taken films and pictures and blasted [them] all over Facebook.

“ It puts [the pub] right out there and really boosts bringing customers to the pub. It really is fitting into its name ‘The Famous Hare and Hounds’.

“We will definitely now see a benefit of that going into this weekend’s opening.

“I spend a lot of time on social media and [working with] algorithms and everything else and the minute that something like this happens and goes digital, it then draws attention and draws people to your website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James May and Alexander Armstrong also took part in the pub’s popular Animal Mixed Grill Challenge.

“I think it was more of a token gesture,” Mr Fielden said.

“We cooked it, delivered it out to them and it was all on film. I think it was for something interesting to have as part of the filming.

“I delivered it on a big platter. The film crew was fantastic, it went really well, the atmosphere in the pub was lovely and they got a lot of good filming out of it.”