Stars of the new Disney+ sequel series to The Full Monty are appearing in Sheffield a premiere.

Cast including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Lesley Sharp are at the Showroom Cinema ahead of the programme being released on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 14.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post before the event, Carlyle, who reprises his role as Gaz Schofield, said: "There's a certain amount of trepidation about it because the film was so popular, so loved by so many people that you don't want to do anything that's going to mess with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to it but I'm obviously hoping that it stands up as a companion piece to the film."

Talitha Wing and Robert Carlyle as Destiny and Gaz in The Full Monty. Picture: Disney+, Inc/Ben Blackall.

The original followed former steel workers who, in desperate need of money, put on a strip show for local women.

Few could forget the Job Centre queue dancing to Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff, or the raucous final scene in which the actors bared all.

However, the film also explored topics such as parenthood, male bonding, body image, suicide and gay relationships in a working class context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlyle said it was "fantastic" revisiting Gaz, who has been one of the defining roles of his career alongside the ferocious Begbie in Trainspotting.

Wim Snape, from Sheffield, as Nathan in The Full Monty reboot. Picture: Disney+, Inc/Ben Blackall.

He said: "People that loved the film back then, when they watch this, they'll think about their lives back then in the 90s - how they were, what they were about - and it's a little bit like looking in the mirror, I suppose, seeing how things have progressed in people's lives."

The Glaswegian actor, 62, said Sheffield was one of his favourite cities: “I loved it 25 years ago, I love it today.”

Sheffield local Wim Snape, now 38, who played Gaz's son Nathan in the original has returned to portray a police officer, added: "I'm very excited. We finished filming in September last year and there's been a lot of buzz around it and I'm excited for people to see it now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-episode series takes place 25 years on from the original, Oscar-nominated British hit and follows the same friends as they navigate modern life in the South Yorkshire city.

After the 1997 film was set against the backdrop of the declining steel industry, the new version looks at society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment systems.

The comedy-drama will show viewers what happened to the characters after the film while highlighting, according to promoters, "how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades".

Screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returned to pen the series, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter - formerly of Leeds band Chumbawamba - with Uberto Pasolini also came back as executive producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles are Carlyle (also known for his role as Begbie in Trainspotting), Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as Jean, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family) as Lomper, Snape (Gentleman Jack) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins) as Gerald.

It also introduces rising star Talitha Wing, who plays Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield, whose story is central to the show's plot.

She said: "It was such a unique experience, and so exciting, and it just made sense as soon as I got to the read-through and saw everyone. It felt like we were the young Monties coming in, part of the family."

Other new cast members joining the ensemble include Paul Clayton as Lomper’s husband, Dennis, and comic Miles Jupp stars as recent divorcee and housing officer Darren, who looks up to the Monty men for advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Stanton plays Hetty, a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary joins as Dilip, Deputy Headteacher at the school.

Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s friends Cal and Tabani respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist.

Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Twiglet”, while Tupele Dorgu portrays Destiny’s mother, Yaz.