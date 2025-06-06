The Gold, Shardlake and Who Do You Think You Are?: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, June 7, including The Gold, Shardlake and Who Do You Think You Are?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor Who Unleashed: 20 Years in Wales (Saturday 07/06/25, BBC One Wales, 6.20pm, BBC Three, 7pm & BBC One (not Wales), 11pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

“The new series will be fun, exciting, contemporary and scary – a full-blooded drama which embraces the Doctor Who heritage as well as introducing the character to a modern audience,” promised Russell T Davies ahead of the sci-fi classic’s regular return to our screens after a 16-year absence (not counting the 1996 TV movie, of course).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gold’s impressive cast included Hugh Bonneville. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

It’s seems rather fitting for a show about someone who can move forwards and backwards between centuries that time has flown since Davies uttered those words – believe it or not, it was whopping 20 years ago.

A lifelong Whovian, he had long dreamed that his favourite show might one day return, but nevertheless had misgivings about taking charge.

“I spent three days thinking very seriously about it,” he admits. “But it was three days of nonsense really, and my friends were slapping me round the head and saying ‘Don’t be stupid, of course you’ve got to do it!’.”

Christopher Eccleston was the first incumbent in the newly rebooted Tardis, paving the way for David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and current resident, Ncuti Gatwa. During that time, Davies quit his role as showrunner, handing over the reins to Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall, although he’s since returned to the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week saw the grand finale of the most recent series take place, and as fans continue to digest what happened, poring over every detail in online discussions, we’re being treated to a special edition of spin-off show Unleashed.

Usually, its host, Steffan Powell, catches up with the cast and crew to discuss the making of an episode. This time he’s looking back at 20 years of the revamped programme, from the moment it first went under the lights at the BBC’s studios in Upper Boat, South Wales, to the present day, where it’s now made in Cardiff.

“What a joy to be giving the Unleashed treatment to 20 years’ worth of Doctor Who history,” says Powell. “To see the lasting impact the show has had on those who helped bring the magic to screen has been a privilege, and a reminder of just how much the show means to so many.”

Among those popping up to offer their views are past Doctors Tennant and Whittaker, all three showrunners, former companions Billie Piper, Pearl Mackie and Mandip Gill, as well as Gatwa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the season’s climactic end, it’s great to celebrate the 20 years that led us here,” adds Davies. “I hope this is a party for faithful viewers, with a galaxy of stars, Doctors, companions, Billie Piper reunited with David Tennant, and the making of our first ever Dalek!”

As rumours surrounding Gatwa’s participation and the future of the show itself circulate, this programme may provide viewers with a timely (pun intended) reminder of why we fell in love with it in the first place – and give Davies, or whoever follows him, a few tips on keeping them happy for generations to come.

The Gold (Sunday 08/06/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Words Sarah Morgan

Love is like a high prison wall, sang Spandau Ballet in their hit song Gold.

Coincidentally, it was released in 1983, just a few months before the Brink’s-Mat robbery took place, during which thieves stole gold – in the form of bullion – as well as diamonds and cash now worth an estimated £111million from a facility at Heathrow International Trading Estate in London. Described at the time as ‘the crime of the century’, it remains one of the biggest hauls in British history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost two-and-a-half years ago, BBC One replaced the last series of Happy Valley in its schedules with The Gold, a six-part drama focusing on the heist, its perpetrators and the police’s efforts to bring them to justice. It ended with two of those involved behind one of those ‘high prison walls’, although you can bet there was no love lost between them and the cops responsible for their arrest.

Written by Neil Forsyth, whose previous credits include Guilt and Eric, Ernie & Me, The Gold’s impressive cast included Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, Stefanie Martini, Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliot, who are all set to return for the second series.

“I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink’s-Mat story,” claims Forsyth. “It sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, adds: “We’re immensely proud to partner with Neil Forsyth and the team to continue the story of The Gold. Millions of viewers across the UK were enthralled with its gripping and confident exploration of the fallout from the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery and, as we saw, there’s still so much more left for DCS Boyce and the team to uncover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonneville once again plays veteran Scotland Yard cop Boyce, who leads the police investigation.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Brian Boyce,” says the Downton Abbey star. “He took me through the story of his policing life which led to him being given charge of this particular operation.

“I got a sense of a man who was fair and considered and wouldn’t speak off the cuff. He would think through what he was going to say and what he was going to do. Not a man of impulse, I’d say. It was incredibly helpful to get the measure of the man in that regard.”

He then adds: “The sheer audacity of the way that the criminals operated, the sheer audacity of the way that these individuals came together and unwittingly spread out this network of corruption and gold across the country and across the world is riveting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s where some of the proceeds went that forms the basis of the second series. The police know that the convictions they’ve secured so far only cover half of it, and that the rest may have seeped into the dangerous, high-stakes worlds of money laundering and organised crime.

What ensues is the most expensive investigation into the history of the Met. It seems that, as Spandau Ballet also sang, gold really is indestructible – but is it also untraceable?

Shardlake (Monday 09/06/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

It may be nearly 500 years since Henry VIII sat on the English throne, but our fascination with the life and times of the monarch shows no signs of fading.

In recent years alone, we’ve had Channel 4’s gleefully trashy historical drama The Tudors, the BBC’s adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy focusing on Henry’s right-hand-man Thomas Cromwell, and Tony-winning Broadway musical Six, telling the story of the king’s wives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making its debut on ITV1 tonight, four-part drama Shardlake (originally released on Disney+ in May last year, just a week after the death of the author behind the much-loved stories, CJ Sansom) is also set during Henry’s reign.

For those unfamiliar with the books, it centres on Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes), a brilliant lawyer in 16th-century London.

He works as a commissioner for Thomas Cromwell (the dangerous and domineering Sean Bean), and in turn King Henry, who has plans for the country’s religious houses and is looking to close the monasteries.

In the books, Shardlake is known as a “hunchback” – an outdated term for someone living with scoliosis, or other conditions that can cause a curvature of the spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur, who has radial dysplasia affecting his right arm, told Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK that he tried to ensure the lead character’s disability was portrayed properly.

“I think it was really important for a disabled actor to play Shardlake,” he said.

“For me, I don’t have scoliosis. It’s not the way my body works, but I wanted to find some truth in how I look, how I move and how Shardlake moves.

“Shardlake’s disability is the least interesting thing about him – like most disabled people, it’s the least interesting thing about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t a show about disability, it’s about how good a detective he is.”

Based on Sansom’s first book Dissolution, the story sees Shardlake sent to the decaying port town of Scarnsea after one of Cromwell’s envoys is murdered in the kitchen at the remote St Donatus monastery.

The barrister/detective is accompanied, albeit reluctantly, by one of Cromwell’s henchmen, the handsome and arrogant Jack Barak (Anthony Boyle).

And while Shardlake has his mind set on identifying the murderer and getting justice, Jack’s focus appears to be making sure the monastery’s wealth goes to the king.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the monks are adamant that an “invader” committed the crime, Shardlake quickly deduces that it had to be an inside job.

The monks all look deeply suspicious and they all have a motive for killing the man sent by the Protestant king to disband them.

The suspects include Abbot Fabian (Babou Ceesay), who is at the centre of a web of spiritual and financial corruption.

Plus, there’s Brother Edwig (David Pearse), the monks’ bursar, Brother Mortimus (Brian Vernel), a former soldier with an obvious temper, and disturbed Carthusian monk Brother Jerome (Paul Kaye).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One other person who seems to have some useful information is Simon Whelplay (Joe Barber), cruelly labelled a ‘simpleton’ by his brothers in Christ.

During their investigation, Shardlake and Jack come to realise that they’re working for an utterly ruthless politician (Cromwell), and that he could have played a key role in setting up the beheading of Anne Boleyn.

Unlike the murder that Shardlake and Jack are investigating, her demise is one historical mystery that may never be fully resolved, and one that may continue to fascinate historians for centuries to come.

Who Do You Think You Are? (Tuesday 10/06/2025, BBC One, 8pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 20 years this genealogy series has been asking that titular question. And when it comes to actor, writer and comedian Diane Morgan, it’s a very good one.

Born in October 1975, Diane grew up in Farnworth near Bolton. Later she studied acting, which was hardly surprising given the fact her dad was related to the likes of Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear; thespian Frank Finlay, and Jack Wild (aka the Artful Dodger in big screen classic Oliver!).

She worked in assorted jobs, including dental assistant, and chip shop potato-peeler, before fame came calling.

Decent acting roles were few and far between, so, after being told she should try stand-up comedy, aged 30, Diane did just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy was “much prized” in her family. The likes of Peter Sellers, Peter Cook, and sitcoms Hancock, Fawlty Towers and Rising Damp left a lasting impression.

When it came time to try tickling the ribs herself, she turned out to be a natural.

Diane had a bit part in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, and started making waves on the comedy circuit, coming second in a couple of award ceremonies celebrating rib-ticklers.

However, it was with 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown regular Joe Wilkinson that she really started to hone her comedy skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their double act, Two Episodes of MASH, helped turned them into annual favourites at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2008, though she was annoyed that promoters always handed Joe the cash, and partly ignored her.

Then the TV roles started trickling in. Wilkinson’s slow-burn sitcom Him and Her; short-lived TV sitcom Pat and Cabbage, and bleak Channel 4 drama Utopia all helped keep the wolf from the door.

However, when Morgan teamed up with the eponymous star of Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, it helped launch one of her best-loved characters.

As clueless historian Philomena Cunk, her unique view of the world left many in hysterics, while experts who had no idea it was a spoof, answered her often inane questions with the patience of collective saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hit sitcoms After Life and Motherland only cemented Diane’s status as one of Blighty’s best-loved actors, while two series of the short, and very surreal BBC saga Mandy, have inspired many.

“I wanted to do something mad and silly,” she remarked while plugging the series in 2020. Safe to say, mission accomplished.

There will obviously be plenty more of Diane Morgan’s impressive biography in Who Do You Think You Are?, a show which she sent up in Mandy with spoof TV strand ‘Who Are You Do You Think?’

Diane never thought “in a million years” she’d be asked to do the real thing, and as she reveals in the intro, hated the slow head-turn at the start of this show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from her scene-stealing dog Bob, it’s her progenitors that take centre stage this time.

She follows the tragic love story of her great-great-aunt during the First World War; discovers a 19th-century ancestor who fearlessly went to court to fight for her illegitimate children’s rights, and goes in search of her mysterious three-times great-grandfather, German Charlie.

Genius Game (Wednesday 11/06/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Remember Ant and Dec’s game show Red or Black – a format so simple, players could be turned into millionaires by guessing which of the titular colours to choose?

If that was the easy end of ITV’s game show spectrum, Genius Game is at the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s based on South Korean reality strand The Genius, and a dozen years (almost to the day) since that series debuted, ITV launched their own version.

Since the end of April, David Tennant has been willing players to make the right, or wrong moves in a series of fiendish challenges.

Clever stuff, but any game show trying to keep its head above water in 2025 is far from easy, especially when the competition is so fierce.

Compared to a series like Beast Games, which launched with 1,000 players and ended with one contestant taking a $10million prize, Genius Game looked cheap by comparison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when it comes to playing the ratings game, success is everything.

Episode one launched with 1.2 million viewers, which was good, but not great given its prime-time slot.

Ratings aside, the series has been anything but dull.

Sadly in Gold Heist, Paul, a Sales Director from Newcastle fell at the first hurdle. Episode two, Zombie Game, arrived 24 hours later, and Forensic Scientist Scott, from Tanworth in Warwickshire, was shown the door.

As the series settled into a weekly format, viewers said goodbye to London doctor Bhasha in episode three, Code Breakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week later, the episode Lights Off saw business graduate Amanfi, also from London, heading home.

The pressure really started to mount in episode five, Safari Race.

It was a week when Alison, an author from the east of England, emerged victorious, and Indie, a student from Salisbury, faced her final curtain.

Aside from Alison, that left Charlotte, a student from London. “My gameplan was to stay under the radar but be the person that the others can talk to,” she remarked early in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte proved to be a formidable player with some strong moves in episode one.

Managing Director Bex from Huddersfield relied on her strengths in relationship-building, while Brighton professor Benjamin was a huge fan of the original Korean game show, so really knew what he was letting himself in for.

London-based comedian Ken found his skills as a poker player taught him not only about strategy, but helped in “trying to get into other people’s heads”.

Then there was Bodalia, a Doctor from Birmingham. “I don’t give myself enough credit for my intellectual ability,” he explained, and maybe he should have given his impressive performance over the weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more contestants faced the chop in the last couple of episodes, so there’s all to play for in this series finale.

And like The Traitors, eliminated players will return to the orchestrated mayhem. They will pledge their allegiance, giving their chosen contestant an advantage in the final game.

The last players standing face a best-of-three Death Match format.

It will test the most strategic and lateral thinkers, and the first person to win two games will be the overall victor.

DNA Journey (Thursday 12/06/2025, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Roger Crow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early 1990s, and relatively unknown actress Fay Ripley is filming her big-screen debut. At the time, the idea of ITV wanting to make a documentary about herself and her ancestors is about as believable as the thought of a stitched-together corpse being reanimated.

She’s just another actress trying to get her big break, and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is one step on the showbiz ladder.

Fellow thespian Hermione Norris is in the same boat. She’s paid the bills in dramas like The Men’s Room; newsroom comedy Drop the Dead Donkey, and ratings-winners such as Casualty, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot, but the idea of a prime-time genealogy show about her seems insane.

Fay is playing a sex worker strangled by Frankenstein’s monster. Not a great role, but working with Robert De Niro as the creature is something she can dine out on. Fast forward a few months and the scene winds up on the cutting room floor, leading to an apology from director/co-star Kenneth Branagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, Fay adopts an American accent for Alec Guinness’s final movie. Mute Witness, partly shot in Russia, was made for about the same money as Frankenstein’s catering budget, but at least she makes the final cut.

That movie develops a cult following, and a year later, the talented Ms Ripley is back on home turf, making one-off ITV drama Cold Feet. The saga of Adam and Rachel, a couple who fall in and out of love, paves the way for a 1997 series, which wins the hearts of millions and rave reviews from many critics.

The show runs for nine seasons, with Fay appearing in most of them as long-suffering Jenny Gifford. Lending a hand with the laughter and tears is Hermione Norris, whose role as Karen Marsden helps turn her into a household name.

It’s been five years since the series ended, but now Fay and Hermione are back together, embarking on the journey of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using cutting-edge DNA technology and genealogy research, the duo make remarkable discoveries about their ancestors and descendants, encounter captivating stories of long-lost relatives, and forge connections that connect the past and present.

Fay discovers just how deeply showbusiness runs in her blood, as well as her ancestors being the King’s own card-makers.

Meanwhile, Hermione learns about her two-times great-grandmother who supported her whole family with her dressmaking business.

“DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities,” explains ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Louise Major. “It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Producer Kathleen Larkin is also thrilled by the strand: “This gripping, revelatory series never fails at delivering the best of British talent; national treasures, acting royalty and comedy icons… bringing a side of them that nobody has ever seen before.

“You are guaranteed to laugh and cry all within the same episode… sometimes simultaneously.”

Not Going Out (Friday 13/06/2025, BBC One, 9pm – Wales, 10.40pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Critics may call it “unoriginal “ and “unfunny”, but audiences can’t get enough of Not Going Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mack’s sitcom regularly pulls in excess of four million viewers each week, and as it returns for its 14th series tonight, you know those impressive numbers are unlikely to drop.

Such is its popularity, it’s hard to believe the comedy was actually cancelled in 2009 – while the third series was still airing – before a fan backlash persuaded the BBC to reverse its decision.

Not Going Out has gone from strength to strength ever since, and its is now the second longest running British sitcom (behind Last of the Summer Wine).

Perhaps its longevity is down to its adaptability.

Over the years, the show has morphed from a flatshare comedy, when Mack starred alongside Tim Vine and Miranda Hart, with Megan Dodds as the landlady he pined for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Bretton’s Lucy then replaced Dodds, and following an eight-year time shift at the beginning of season eight, the show settled into classic British sitcom territory, with Lee and Lucy living a chaotic life with their three kids.

Now, the story is jumping ahead several years again, as the couple move away from their suburban ‘empty nest’ to a new house in the countryside and spend plenty of time together, winding each other up.

While Lee, Lucy and the supporting characters are likeable, they are somewhat irrelevant, and are just used by Mack and his co-writers (in this case Daniel Peak) to get in as many punchlines in 30 minutes as they can.

This unrelenting gag-making makes Not Going Out seem like a sitcom and stand-up hybrid, especially as it’s one of the few remaining comedies to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, at Pinewood Studios, with the occasional on-location scene.

“We’re filming a live theatrical event,” Mack explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like the idea that you’re filming something that’s happening on that night. And that’s what I think is different.

“Without the laugh, it just sounds odd, because all the characters are quite often knowingly telling a gag.”

Another of the show’s strengths is that Mack has never been afraid of setting up farcical or absurd scenarios.

And that’s the case for this new run which will see Lee bring home a sex doll, borrow a dilapidated campervan to take Lucy away for the weekend, and try to buy tickets for an Oasis concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee and Lucy also become extras on the set of a famous TV mini-series, while Lee books a hotel room, determined to take advantage of all complimentary services.

However, the new series starts with an episode titled House Move, in which Lee and Lucy are viewing a property that Lucy loves when, embarrassingly, Lee needs the loo.

Before he can use it however, a second buyer turns up to take a look at the property.

To dissuade him from putting in an offer, Lee pretends to be the vendor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is the BBC’s confidence in the sitcom, they have also revealed that it has been renewed for a 15th run in 2026.