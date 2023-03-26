The new Channel 5 series Great Auction Showdown with Paul Martin will be coming to Sheffield Winter Garden this year.

Antiques dealer Paul Martin will go up against a rival antiques expert once again for a new series of challenges before they see who will make the most money when they auction their goods at the end of each episode.

The show is looking for members of the public who have unique items they would like to know the value of to take part in an open valuation day for this new Channel 5 show. You can get in touch for more information by emailing [email protected] or call or text on 07717 694989. The closing date is May 19, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STV Studios and Paul Martin will take the series to Sheffield Winter Garden on March 27 and March 28, 2023 from 9.30am to 5pm on Channel 5.

Sheffield Winter Garden. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)