The Hotel Inspector returns to Channel 5 for series 18 presented by Alex Polizzi who visits Yorkshire businesses in an attempt to save them including a bar and hotel in a Yorkshire Coast town and a visitor attraction in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Hotel Inspector is an observational documentary series where hotelier and businesswoman Alex Polizzi visits a struggling British business in each episode to try to turn it around by giving advice and suggestions to the owner.

In the new series, Alex comes to the rescue of a beleaguered hospitality industry and the number of businesses across the country struggling this year have reached unprecedented levels. With staff shortages, soaring costs and customers with less money to spend, more and more places face imminent closure from hotels and B&Bs, cafes and pubs to wedding venues and tourist attractions.

For many sadly it’s too late, but others still have hope. The Hotel Inspector comes to the rescue of any desperate business that has service at its heart.

Alex Polizzi on The Hotel Inspector series 18. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Alex visits a diverse variety of businesses in series 18, from a cave visitor attraction in the Yorkshire Dales and a theatre cafe in Brighton to hotels, pubs and guest houses in York, Scalford, Essex and Redcar.

The hotelier will use her extensive knowledge and decades of hospitality experience to help a lucky few.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 9pm and will see a wannabe hotelier race against time to stop her from losing everything before she has even opened the door.

In the north east seaside town of Redcar, single mum and part-time Lollipop Lady manager Claire, who is supported by her two sons, is following her dream to open a town centre bar, with its own unique six-bedroom hotel occupying the two floors above, housed in a former bank called Bar Noir and the Believe Boutique.

Claire may be new to the hospitality scene, but she is a true champion of her hometown and is hoping her distinctive accommodation can lead the charge in Redcar’s transformation: and she’s called in Alex Polizzi to help.

Alex quickly unravels the issues; she spots interior chaos, with haphazard decor without much thought for the basics, but ultimately, she learns that the project hasn’t been signed off by building control yet. This surprise means that the hotel can’t open, and at worst, it could close the hotel for good. With a bridging loan, it’s a race against time to let the rooms and bank some money before the loan repayments are due.