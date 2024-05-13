The Incredibly Talented Lucy: Who is Lucy Illingworth? Everything you need to know about the Yorkshire pianist starring in new Channel 4 documentary
Lucy Illingworth won the first series of The Piano and captured the hearts of many; Channel 4 has aired a one-off documentary into her life called The Incredibly Talented Lucy.
The show follows Lucy’s incredible musical journey from a gifted prodigy to the well-established and accomplished performer she is today.
In February 2023, Lucy, who is visually impaired with additional needs, competed on The Piano, a competition to find Britain’s best amateur pianist.
She went on to win the series when she performed Debussy’s Arabesque No 1 in the show’s final, filmed at The Royal Festival Hall.
Lucy performed at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, in front of a 12 million people.
Who is Lucy Illingworth?
Lucy, 13, from Brighouse, West Yorkshire, was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, an eye cancer, when she was nine months old, and has a chromosome 16 duplication, a rare condition affecting mental health with autism traits and overall communication.
She is hypermobile and suffers with CVS, in remission from bi-lateral retina-blastoma and is globally developmentally delayed.
Lucy has had a talent for music from a very young age and uses her skills to express herself, the world-renowned pianist, Lang Lang and pop singer Mika crowned Lucy the ‘unofficial’ winner of the competition.
She attends lessons in school with piano teacher Daniel Bath three times a week where she practises and has a Steinway piano at home which was given to her by the producers of The Piano.
Lucy’s mum, Candice Flynn, said to Channel 4 of her various talents and her future prospects: “I believe Lucy was born with her musical ability from her being in my tummy, as I played music to her, and I’ve always surrounded her with music!
“I do sing, but only to Lucy, so I guess I’m musical in my own way.
“Honestly, Lucy’s interests are never away from music. We go to the theatre together, where she enjoys the musicals, especially ones with Jason Manford!
“We recently attended The Wizard Of Oz in Manchester, and Lucy was enjoying the sensory experience, smiling, giggling, swaying her head!
“She enjoys swimming, but again music is incorporated into that too. We read books together, and she enjoys Mummy’s voices for the characters in the stories!
“As Lucy’s Mum, all I really want for her is to be happy, safe, secure, and to continue just being Lucy.
“I’ve always maintained that if one day Lucy decided music wasn’t for her anymore, I’d respect that decision!
“Honestly, though, I can’t see that ever happening, as music and Lucy are soulmates connected in every way possible.”
