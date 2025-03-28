The wait is finally over as Huddersfield’s brand new town centre cinema and leisure complex will be opening its doors in just two weeks’ time.

From Friday, April 11, visitors to the town will be able to catch a movie at its brand new six-screen cinema, located in the former House of Fraser at Kingsgate. This comes complete with an array of seating, film options and ‘relaxed’ screenings for those with sensory requirements.

On top of this, there will be state-of-the-art bowling and skittles, a next-generation StarQuest Laser experience, an adventure climb, and premium arcade from SEGA. Other activities include a film-themed 10-hole mini golf course, featuring a four metre tall animatronic dinosaur, electric shuffleboard, interactive darts, axe throwing, curling, batting cage and a brand-new interactive football experience.

A wide range of freshly made food and drinks will also be on offer including pizzas, burgers, platters and a range of main meals and snacks available throughout the day. Guests are free to take their food and drink to the screens or enjoy whilst they play an activity.

Inside a 'The Light' cinema.

Operator, The Light, has described the project as its ‘most ambitious to date’ and is hoping to make Huddersfield a new “must-visit” destination in Yorkshire and the North West. The development will also bring over 90 part-time and full-time jobs to Huddersfield.

Tickets are now on sale for the cinema and range of leisure facilities, with a link at the bottom of this article.

Councillor Graham Turner, from Kirklees Council, said: “The addition of The Light to Huddersfield is going to make a colossal difference to the range of events and activities available for people in the town centre, and I’m thrilled we’ve helped deliver this new leisure space for Kingsgate.

“This offering is just what the town needs right now and will give people more reasons to visit Huddersfield and explore not just this, but everything the town has to offer – and that extra footfall will be fantastic for other local businesses.”

“This redevelopment is also proof that partnership working is key to delivering our blueprint plans, both in Huddersfield and right across Kirklees.”

James Morris, The Light CEO, said: “We are really proud to be part of the regeneration in Huddersfield. This site is a major milestone in our development, delivering on our ambition to bring exceptional entertainment experiences across the UK, made possible by the support of Peter Everest at Kingsgate, Risk Capital Partners and Barclays.

“This venue is really special, combining our fantastic cinema offer with a unique range of leisure activities to offer something for all ages. We can’t wait to welcome the local and wider communities to our venue to experience the best in cinema and entertainment, and hope Huddersfield will become the new go-to destination for a great day (and night) out.”

Jonathan Hardy, Kingsgate Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted that The Light are opening in Kingsgate Shopping Centre. This significant development not only enhances our centre but also contributes to Huddersfield’s evolving landscape.