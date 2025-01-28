A new city centre arts venue that will include a 200-seat theatre space has been given the green light by planners.

Last year it was revealed that the former Marks & Spencer storage building on Piccadilly would become a new artistic hub during Bradford’s City of Culture year.

The building would be repurposed with new exhibition, events and theatre space, as well as artist studios and space for food and drink vendors.

The venue would be known as The Loading Bay, and the line up of events there, including comedy nights, music concerts and live performances, including one of Dracula, was announced earlier this month.

The first floor at The Loading Bay in Bradford

The space is due to open in March with an exhibition of artwork from BBC TV series Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey.

This week planning officers at Bradford Council have approved the change of use of the venue.

There had been just one comment from the public – supporting the plans, saying: “additional theatre and cultural provision in Bradford is welcomed.”