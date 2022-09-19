The Yorkshire Vet episode preview: Julian Norton performs emergency surgery on baby alpaca and Peter Wright treats abandoned cat in next episode of Channel 5 show
In episode three of The Yorkshire Vet series 15 a baby alpaca’s life is on the line as Julian performs an emergency surgery at the Thirsk practice and Peter Wright treats an abandoned cat who has a serious eye problem.
The third episode of the latest series of The Yorkshire Vet will air on Tuesday, September 20 at 8pm.
A baby alpaca’s life hangs in the balance, Julian performs an emergency blood plasma transfusion on the front lawn of the Thirsk practice. Julian delivered the cria himself at Jacki Barlow’s farm, however, Jacki realised the newborn is struggling, so they both rush to the practice and immediately start work outside.
Peter meets a cat who has been abandoned and lives at a coach station after it was taken in as a stray. She made an unexpected trip to the surgery with a serious eye problem.
David’s at a dairy farm, where a blockage is obstructing one of the cow’s producing milk, making her ill as a result. While it’s an old fashioned job that requires the kind of tools James Herriot himself once used.
Matt and his team are determining the sex of snakes, attempting to distinguished the males from the females, as they are doing so, a few of them are misbehaving, especially one named Il Diavolo (‘The Devil’).
Rohan treats an old terrier with a nasty looking lump, before he and David get on their bikes and follow Julian up to the North York Moors.