The next episode of The Yorkshire Vet will air tonight at 8pm on Channel 5 and viewers will get a first look at how a new procedure will potentially give Star a new lease of life.

Vet Matt Smith from Donaldson’s Vets is called out to see Star from Jake Ratcliffe’s animal sanctuary in Huddersfield, who has a deformed back leg.

Mr Ratcliffe said: “It’s very unusual to fit a prosthetic limb on a sheep in the UK, but in America it’s more common and we are speaking to people in America where the limb will be made.”

Star the sheep.

Dr Smith said: “This is a first for me; it’s the first time I’ve done this on a sheep, but I’ve got a plan.” The vet says that without the new limb, Star would not survive long term, so this is literally giving her a new life.

Also on tonight’s show, Julian Norton treats ‘hero’ dog Teddy, who is owned by Kerry Bonner from Stockton on Tees.

Teddy saved his owner’s life when her artificial heart valve stopped working and she went into cardiac arrest. Teddy kept pawing at her chest to alert her to the problem.

Ms Bonner said: “He literally saved my life and I’m hoping he’s going to be okay.”

Teddy is undergoing surgery as one of his testicles has descended and viewers will have to watch the episode to see if Teddy pulls through.

Peter Wright deals with a late night emergency, as farmer Abbie rushes in her sheep who is pregnant with triplets, who are premature by three weeks.

He knows he has to get them out or all four lives could be in danger. As he operates on the pregnant sheep, he learns all about the unique challenges farmers like Abbie face.

Meanwhile, Julian Norton and his wife, Anne, are about to open their new practice in Thirsk, but they are anxiously awaiting their final delivery of crucial veterinary supplies. However, as soon as it arrives, not everything is quite as it should be, although there is no time for problems as their first patient arrives - a pregnant basset hound called Gina, who is rushed straight into theatre at the new surgery.

Shona visits a very modern dairy farm where robots do a lot of the work and one of the herd’s computerised collar has picked up on a problem. As farmer James suspected, she has a twisted stomach and when Shona investigates, she can tell immediately that it’s a bad one.