In the next episode of The Yorkshire Vet Shona Searson gets ready for her Yorkshire farm wedding and we see the return of Britain’s oldest farming couple - the Greens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Vet will air its next episode on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 8pm on Channel 5 and we see the return of some familiar faces.

Shona Searson prepares for her big Yorkshire farm wedding which is due to take place in her garden, surrounded by her sheep, goats and dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an evening emergency call to help a pregnant cow give birth, Shona changes from her wellies and waterproofs to a wedding dress fitting.

Steve, Jean, Peter and Shona stood at The Green's farm with one of their donkies. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The Wetherby practice welcomes a married couple of pugs. With Julian Norton having to operate to remove a concerning tumour from the groom - or as his owners call him, the ‘pugsband’.

Meanwhile, love is in the air at the Greens’ farm, but this time it shouldn’t have been. Jean thinks her donkeys Cybil and Fernando have been up to something out of wedlock.