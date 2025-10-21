The Yorkshire Vet: Shona Searson prepares for her Yorkshire wedding and Britain’s oldest farming couple return in new episode of Channel 5 series

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:03 BST
In the next episode of The Yorkshire Vet Shona Searson gets ready for her Yorkshire farm wedding and we see the return of Britain’s oldest farming couple - the Greens.

The Yorkshire Vet will air its next episode on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 8pm on Channel 5 and we see the return of some familiar faces.

Shona Searson prepares for her big Yorkshire farm wedding which is due to take place in her garden, surrounded by her sheep, goats and dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following an evening emergency call to help a pregnant cow give birth, Shona changes from her wellies and waterproofs to a wedding dress fitting.

Steve, Jean, Peter and Shona stood at The Green's farm with one of their donkies. (Pic credit: Channel 5)placeholder image
Steve, Jean, Peter and Shona stood at The Green's farm with one of their donkies. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The Wetherby practice welcomes a married couple of pugs. With Julian Norton having to operate to remove a concerning tumour from the groom - or as his owners call him, the ‘pugsband’.

Meanwhile, love is in the air at the Greens’ farm, but this time it shouldn’t have been. Jean thinks her donkeys Cybil and Fernando have been up to something out of wedlock.

When he hears that Cybil is about to give birth, Peter rushes straight over. Before getting some pearls of wisdom about marriage from Jean and Steve to pass on to Shona on her big day.

Related topics:YorkshireBritainChannel 5Wetherby
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice